“He’s a big ‘Scandal’ fan”: Kerry Washington reveals Shaquille O'Neal as most famous person to slide into her DMs

Shaquille O'Neal has never been shy when it comes to sliding into DMs. One famous actress recently called out the Hall of Famer for reaching out to her via social media.

Aside from being one of basketball's most dominant centers, Shaquille O'Neal is most known for his larger than life personality. On numerous occasions, this has led to people calling him out for his social media tactics.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," actress Kerry Washington was asked who the most famous person to slide in her DMs was. She responded by saying the LA Lakers legend.

“Um, Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal," Washington said. "He’s a big ‘Scandal’ fan.”

Washington is an Emmy award winning actress who has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies. She is most known for her roles in Scandal, Ray, Django Unchained and Save the Last Dance. Throughout her career, she's won four Lead Actress Emmys.

This isn't the first time Shaquille O'Neal has been accused of DMing

Kerry Washington calling out Shaquille O'Neal is not the first time something like this has happened. The NBA legend was previously put on blast after he tried to get one over on a TV host.

While on "Daily Pop" of E news, Shaq tested his luck with host Rocsi Diaz. He was on the program his latest venture with JC Penny, but things ended up taking a hilarious turn. He claimed that Diaz was always in his Instagram DMs, but the host quickly turned things back around on Shaq.

"She said even though I'm Spanish I still like that chocolate," O'Neal said. "And I tell her once you go Shaq you never go back."

Following these two occurences, it's clear Shaq is never shy when it comes to his dating life.

How long has Shaq been single?

Before shooting his shot with these TV personalities, Shaq was a married man. He got married for the first time in 2002 while he was still with the LA Lakers.

The couple were together for nine years and have four children together. Shaq and Shaunie Nelson decided to split for good in 2011 after each of them filed for divorce at some point in their marriage.

Since his divorce, Shaq has been in multiple relationships. His most recent was with model Laticia Rolle. The two got together in 2014, but ended up going their separate ways four years later.