“He's a bum and he's soft” - NBA fans berate Jarrett Allen as reports surface of Cavs members frustrated he didn't take injection

Center Jarrett Allen missed the Cleveland Cavaliers' entire second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics due to a right rib contusion. However, he reportedly could have taken an injection to play through the pain. His decision not to allegedly frustrated members of the Cavaliers organization, leaving NBA fans questioning his motivation.

Allen was sidelined for Cleveland's final eight postseason outings. He last suited up during Game 4 of the Cavaliers' seven-game Round 1 series victory over the Orlando Magic.

With Cleveland trailing Boston 3-1 and facing elimination entering Wednesday's critical Game 5 matchup, there was optimism Allen would return. He was listed as questionable but was ultimately ruled out, along with star teammate Donovan Mitchell (calf), leaving the Cavaliers extremely shorthanded.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Allen's absence, Cleveland was blown out 113-98 in Boston, seeing its playoff run conclude after 12 games.

Shortly after the Cavaliers' elimination, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd reported on the uncertainty surrounding their future. They noted that Allen's two-plus week stint on the sidelines "caused frustration" in "at least some corners of the organization."

That frustration reportedly stemmed from Allen "refusing an injection to try and numb the pain and play."

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing the news, several fans on X/Twitter called out Jarrett Allen for lacking toughness, suggesting that Cleveland should move on from him.

"He's a bum and he's soft," @MoeJazulla said.

"He’s soft. He’s getting traded," @30problemz said.

"The lights were too bright," @dgsire said.

However, some defended Allen, asserting that he should have full bodily autonomy. They added that the big man playing likely wouldn't have been enough to sway the outcome of the Cavaliers' Round 2 series anyway.

"Being mad at you for not possibly making your injury worse to play in a series that you really can’t win. THAT'S CRAZY. Jarrett Allen will have a longer career because he cares about his own health and future. He did the right thing," @chadtalden said.

"If he’s gotta inject something into his body to play a series they were never going to win, it shows a lot about the Cavs' staff and not the player," @8tozay said.

Jarrett Allen's Cavaliers future in question following extended playoff absence

In The Athletic's report on the Cavaliers' looming offseason uncertainty, Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd also touched on Jarrett Allen's long-term future in Cleveland.

They noted that Allen's questionable fit alongside frontcourt partner Evan Mobley remains one of the organization's primary concerns.

"There are also questions of fit on the roster to work through, such as whether Allen and Mobley, two non-shooting bigs, can co-exist in the same starting unit," Charania, Vardon and Lloyd wrote.

Evan Mobley had a strong showing in his second playoff run. Over 12 games, he averaged 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game on 55.5% shooting. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen also fared well in limited action, averaging 17.0 ppg, 13.8 rpg and 1.0 bpg on 67.6% shooting over four contests.

However, as Charania, Vardon and Lloyd mentioned, Mobley and Allen's lack of versatility makes them a non-ideal pairing. Both appear better suited as centers. So, the Cavaliers could be better off trading Allen to balance out their wing-depleted roster.

Also Read: Evan Mobley’s representation reveals forward not wanting to be drafted by Cavaliers: Reports