"He's busy doing Nightcap": Stephen A. Smith brutally predicts doom for Shannon Sharpe at 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

On Friday night, the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will kick off All-Star weekend. In an attempt to build up hype for the event, Stephen A. Smith has already begun trash talking his opponents. He feels the competition is too focused on other things to be fully prepared for the game.

In a video he posted on his Instagram story, Stephen A. gave his predicition for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. In the process, he took a shot at the opposing coach. Leading the other squad is his "First Take" co-host Shannon Shapre.

Stephen A. poked fun at Shapre, saying he's too busy doing all his podcasts instead of preparing for the game. Because of this, the longtime NBA reporter feels his squad is going to secure a blowout victory to kick off All-Star weekend.

"Shannon not dedicated, he busy doing Nightcap and Shay Shay and all that," Smith said. "He not focused on the game...He is a world of trouble y'all. I smell a blowout."

Aside from his work at ESPN, the former NFL star hosts a pair of podcasts. He does "Nightcap" with Chad Ochocino, along with his own show, "Club Shay Shay." Shapre has made waves in the podcast world recently following his growing beef with comedian Mike Epps.

Date, time and rosters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 16th. It will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm Eastern Time and will be televised on ESPN.

On one side, Stephen A. Smith will be head coach. His assitants will be WNBA star A'ja Wilson and rap icon Lil Wayne. Their roster is headlined by Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud and former NBA champion Metta World Peace.

Here is the full roster for Team Stephen A.:

Metta World Peace

Jack Ryan

CJ Stroud

Gianmarco Tamberi

Adam Blackstone

Natasha Cloud

Jennifer Hudson

Tristan Jass

AJ McLean

Kwame Onwuachi

On the other side, Shannon Shapre will be leading the charge. He'll have one assistant coach, that being hip-hop legend 50 Cent. The key name on their roster is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Here is the full roster for Team Shannon:

Anuel AA

Kai Cenat

Conor Daly

Walker Hayes

Quincy Isaiah

Jewell Loyd

Micah Parsons

Lilly Singh

SiR

Dylan Wang

According to Stephen A., he is ready to win the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in convincing fashion.