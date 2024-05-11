"He's cocky as f**k" - Snoop Dogg fanboys over veteran championship-winning coach's mentality

Snoop Dogg is a longtime die-hard LA Lakers fan. After the firing of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, the American rapper sat with NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith to share his thoughts on the kind of coach the Lakers need. Amid his take, Dogg praised Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

“I like the coach from the Nuggets…he is cocky as fu*k. I like him," Snoop Dogg said.[5:25]

The 52-year-old rapper was speaking about the kind of coaching that the Lakers need with players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster. DJ Snoopadelic said even though certain coaches have all the basketball knowledge, they lack the coaching style that would suit their roster.

“One thing about great coaching, you can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t know how to coach then you just wasting time,” added the American rapper, alluding to the firing of Darvin Ham.

Darvin Ham coached LeBron James and company for two seasons and reached the Western Conference finals last season before getting swept by the Nuggets. This season, the Lakers under Ham, were eliminated in the first round by Denver.

Snoop Dogg says Michael Malone should have been ejected from Game 2

The Nuggets vs the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 that took place on May 2 was in the news for dozens of reasons. From the Timberwolves annihilating the Nuggets and Jamal Murray throwing the towel and heat pack on the floor to Michael Malone storming on the court, Denver did not have anything positive going.

Apart from Murray’s actions that covered most of the stories in the media houses, perhaps the referees self-restraining themselves in the heated game went unnoticed. In the last minutes of the first quarter, Malone was furious over a non-foul call against the Timberwolves. He stormed inside the court, yelling in Marc Davis’ face.

What happened at the moment would have amounted to immediate ejection. However, Davis chose to continue the game without ejecting Malone. Snoop Dogg said that if it was any other referee, the Nuggets coach would have been ejected.

“Thought he should have got thrown out, because any other referee that you are in their face, cussing them out like that (would have thrown out Malone),” Snoop Dogg said.

However, Snoop Dogg also added that the referee not ejecting Malone was also a kind of punishment for the coach and made him watch his team getting embarrassed on the home court. Under the suffocating and physical defense of the Timberwolves, the Nuggets lost Game 2 by 106-80.