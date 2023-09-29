“He’s coming for it”: Jordyn Woods hypes up boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, lauds his offseason hustle for 2023-24

As Karl-Anthony Towns gets ready for another NBA season, he got some big support from his girlfriend. Jordyn Woods recently took to social media to shout out the former No. 1 pick for the work he's put in this summer.

Jordyn Woods is an american model and actress. She's been dating Karl-Anthony Towns since 2020. The two were close friends for some time, and then decided to move further in their relationship.

On a recent post to her Instagram story, Woods touched on how excited she is for the NBA season to begin. She also tagged KAT in the post, stating that he's been in the gym all summer working on his game.

"Also really excited for the season to start. I've seen @karltowns hustling all summer in the gym every day even on vacation. He's coming for it !!!"

Via Instagram, @jordynwoods

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man got in some extra work this summer competing in the FIBA World Cup. Towns suited up for the Dominican Republic for the first time in nearly a decade. He finished the tournament with averages of 24.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns is due for bounce-back year

For most of his career, Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the top offensive centers in the NBA. However, last season was one to forget for him. Towns missed a majoirty of the year due to injury and only ended up appearing in 29 games. While on the court, he averaged some of his lowest numbers since he was a rookie.

With 2023 behind him, Towns is due for a bounce-back year with the Wolves. Following a strong showing in the World Cup, he has the momentum he needs to get his career back on track. Towns shined for DR this summer, putting up 20+ points in every game except one. His biggest performance was a 39-point outburst against Puerto Rico.

It goes without saying that the Timberwolves need Towns back on a level they are accustomed to seeing. If they want any shot at being competitive in a stacked Western Conference, KAT and Anthony Edwards have to lead the charge.

Missing Towns for most of the year was a tough blow for the Timberwolves for multiple reasons. The biggest one being they didn't get to work out their two-big lineup over an extended period. Along with finding his footing again following an injury-ridden season, Towns also has to navigate co-exisiting in the frontcourt with Rudy Gobert.