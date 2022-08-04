"He's not considered a Jordan, he's not considered a Magic johnson" - Former NBA champion reflects on what kept Steph Curry out of the GOAT talk until now

Although Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has been an NBA superstar, he still missed an important accolade before winning the Finals MVP last season. It was something that was consistently pointed out by analysts as the missing piece to an already impressive resume.

That changed after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the 2022 championship. On "VladTV," former NBA player Glen Davis said that Curry should now be in the conversation as one of the greatest of all-time.

"The man can win MVP of the league, he can do all this, break all kind of records, but if he doesn't get that Finals MVP, he's not considered a (Michael) Jordan, he's not considered a Magic Johnson – you know what I mean? Because, you think about it, that's the only thing that kept him out of the talk."

Curry has dazzled fans with his ability on the basketball court, transforming the way the game has been played. One of basketball's most lethal shooters ever, he continues to have fans on the edge of their seats whenever he steps on the court.

Steph Curry continues to climb the all-time NBA ranks

Steph Curry has built an impressive resume of accomplishments. The 34-year-old guard has shown no signs of slowing down and looks to have plenty of elite play left to showcase.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors are coming off an eye-opening season. The team will now have the opportunity to defend its title, as the majority of the roster will be returning for next season.

Golden State Warriors @warriors What was your favorite Stephen Curry play of the postseason? 🤔 What was your favorite Stephen Curry play of the postseason? 🤔 https://t.co/BIRElgizkI

Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. After finally being named Finals MVP, he can continue his rise up the ranks as one of the all-time greats. He was also the Western Conference finals MVPl.

With one of the league's most impressive rosters, it's not out of the question to think that Curry could add to his tally of four championships.

Last season, Curry averaged 25.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 6.3 apg while shooting 43.7%, including 38.0% from 3-point range.

Curry is a two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star. The NBA's career leader in 3-pointers, he led the league in scoring twice and steals in 2015-16. He was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

