"He's definitely the fun parent": Lakers' Taurean Prince earns high marks from wife for taking charge with kids

It's easy to perceive LA Lakers forward Taurean Prince as a just-business guy. He seldom laughs or shows emotions on the basketball court and at the practice facility. But the Lakers player is actually a fun parent, and his wife, Hana Osman, will attest to that.

On Monday, Usman posted a collage of pictures of Prince being the perfect dad to his children. While Usman took a break, Prince took the responsibility of handling the children. As it turns out, he's a fun father, and the pictures reflected that.

In an appreciation post for Prince, Usman wrote that the Lakers star took the children to doctor and hair appointments and also took them to birthday parties. Prince also took his daughter for daddy-daughter dates. If there is any doubt about Prince being a fun parent, the smile on his children’s faces should dispel it.

Hannah Usman posted pictures of Taurean Prince doing daddy duties.

Taurean Prince and Usman share three children. They married when Usman was still pregnant with daughter Ameera, who was born in 2017. Their second born is a son A’mari, who was born in 2019, and their second son is Ahsan, who was born in 2022.

In March, a woman claimed that Prince had gotten her pregnant. However, despite the claim, Prince and Usman seem to be going strong.

Should the Lakers keep Taurean Prince for next season?

Last season, Taurena Prince signed with the Lakers in free agency. The team signed Prince for one year, $4.5 million to add a 3-and-D player. This offseason, Prince becomes a free agent, and among many other big decisions to make, the Lakers have to decide if they would want to bring Prince back.

Prince was the Lakers' fourth-best 3-point shooter in the regular season behind D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura.

Darvim Ham had him in the starting lineup at the beginning of the season. However, Ham later inserted Hachimura in the starting lineup and benched Prince. His efficiency increased after he started coming off the bench.

However, once the playoffs started, Prince’s numbers took a big dip. In five games, Prince averaged 7.4 points while he shot only 41.4%, including 29.4% from the 3-point line.

Much of the Lakers' free-agency decisions this season might be considered with the playoffs in the picture. Prince doesn’t have a big case for himself there. However, he has shown that he can hit big 3-pointers on a big stage. Prince can prove to be a big asset for the Lakers bench if he is paired with good role players.