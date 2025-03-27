"He's as delusional as any feminist" - Jason Whitlock goes no-holds-barred on Stephen A. Smith over remarks on fighting LeBron James

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith's feud with LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James over their viral encounter earlier this month took another turn on Wednesday. The outspoken analyst claimed he would've engaged in a physical altercation with James if needed, drawing mockery from Blaze Media's Jason Whitlock.

Smith has taken numerous shots at James since the four-time MVP confronted him following LA's home victory against the New York Knicks on March 6. James reportedly called out Smith for what he perceived as negative coverage of his son, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James.

While Smith initially appeared to understand James standing up for his son, he later pushed back against his approach, calling it "weak" and "bulls**t." The discourse spanned the ensuing two weeks, with Smith regularly defending himself against those taking James' side.

The veteran pundit claimed to be "addressing the saga for the last time" on the March 17 edition of "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

However, on Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," James broke his silence, critiquing Smith for getting "personal."

Soon after, Smith returned to his podcast to respond. During the 52-minute segment, he touched on how his and James' conflict could have escalated if the 21-time All-Star had made contact with him.

"If that man put his hands on me, I would've immediately swung on him. Immediately," Smith said.

After getting aggregated, Smith's comments went viral on social media, with Whitlock later poking fun at the media superstar.

"Don't worry, Stephen A., LeBron knows the top drug dealers in Queens have let everyone know you're not to be touched and that you hit 17 straight 3-pointers," Whitlock wrote on X/Twitter. "There's no bigger clown. He's as delusional as any feminist."

Thus, it appears safe to say Whitlock doesn't take Smith's remarks about potentially fighting the 6-foot-9, 250-pound James seriously.

Stephen A. Smith clarifies comments about being willing to engage in self-defense against LeBron James

After his latest jabs at LeBron James made the rounds online, Stephen A. Smith provided clarity on X. Smith noted that his remarks about being ready to fight James outlined what could've happened in a worst-case scenario.

"Nice try, folks. On my show, I said I would've swung on (LeBron James) had he slapped me — like lots of y'all said I was scared he would've done a few weeks ago," Smith wrote.

Smith added that he wouldn't have emerged victorious in a scuffle against the imposing Lakers megastar.

"I also said immediately after that I would've gotten my a** thoroughly kicked by the (6-9), 250-pound goliath, but folks just left that part of my YouTube sentence out, huh?" Smith wrote.

Fortunately for Smith, James seems uninterested in settling their dispute through physical measures.

