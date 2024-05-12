"He's dressed like a tropical starbust" - Andrew Schulz playfully trolls Shaquille O'Neal for dubbing him 'Shaq of comedy'

Shaquille O'Neal recently praised comedian Andrew Schulz for his comedy style. Schulz, although flattered, didn't miss the chance and trolled the NBA legend for one of his recent outfits.

During a recent episode of O'Neal's "The Big Podcast," Adam Lefkoe asked the Los Angeles Lakers legend:

"Who would you say is the Shaq of comedy?"

O'Neal acknowledged that it was a good question but turned to Tom Segura, asking him to name the "black Shaq of comedy" who picked Katt Williams. Shaq then went on to name the "white Shaq of comedy" in response:

"I like Andrew Schulz. He goes off. He's still a little bit old school comedy, like he don't really give a f**k about what people think. He goes off."

Schulz heard these comments and promptly took to social media to express his excitement. While delighted to learn that Shaquille O'Neal holds him in high regard, the comedian couldn't resist taking a playful jab at the four-time NBA champion.

"Nah this is crazy. The most dominant player in history!!! @shaq I love you so much I’m not even gonna comment on the fact that you’re dressed like a tropical starburst," Schulz wrote in an Instagram post.

Schulz is one of the hottest comedians out there. He has accomplished some notable feats recently, such as selling out the Madison Square Garden with his shows, and emulating what legendary comedians like Eddie Murphy did in the past.

Shaquille O'Neal has shown his 'comedian' side on Inside the NBA

Shaquille O'Neal isn't a professional comedian, but he's become one of the funniest NBA analysts out there. The NBA legend has engaged in multiple fun moments during his run with TNT's Inside the NBA, trolling Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

In the aftermath of Austin Rivers' comments about NFL and NBA players, O'Neal tried to prove a point by tackling Charles Barkley on live TV. He also joked about Chuck liking 'balls on his head' after the Inside the NBA producers pulled off a prank on Barkley.

Additionally, Shaq once humorously shut down Kenny Smith for implying he could have been an All-Star during his time in the NBA, which didn't sit well with the Big Aristotle.