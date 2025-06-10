"He's efficient like Michael Jordan" - Ex-NBA champ has bold praise for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has praised OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his displays in the postseason.

On ESPN's "NBA Today," Perkins compared Gilgeous-Alexander to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He also said SGA has surpassed two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant as the best scorer in the league.

"He's efficient like Jordan," Perkins said. "He's relentless like Kobe Bryant. ... When you talk about the guy that's leading the postseason in mid-range jump shots, that's him. Long arms, could post you up however you want. He's going to create space, turnarounds over both shoulders. I'm like, he's dethroned Kevin Durant, in my opinion, right now as the best scorer in the league. He has zero flaws."

SGA led the league in scoring this season and won the MVP after leading the OKC Thunder to their best record in franchise history.

Kendrick Perkins compared Kevin Durant's Thunder team to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA Finals roster

Kendrick Perkins compared Kevin Durant's Thunder team to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA Finals roster. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the OKC Thunder reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, Kendrick Perkins was asked to compare the current team with the 2012 team.

Perkins explained on News 9 that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder team has excellent chemistry, while the Kevin Durant-led one had players with "personal agendas."

"The difference is you don't find a group of young guys that actually play agenda-free basketball," Perkins said. "Because you have so many times when guys are young in their careers that they want the individual accolades. I don't see that in this young team. I see a team that is proud, that is happy for one another, even when things are not going well."

The KD-led team also had Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but the trio fell short against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

SGA's Thunder are up against Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers in the Finals.

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More