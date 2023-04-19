"He’s ejected and it’s a flagrant 2" - NBA analyst equates Jarrett Allen to Draymond Green over hard fouls

On Tuesday night, news broke that Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings. This comes after he was seen stepping on Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Since the incident occurred, there has been great discourse about what happened and the punishment. Some feel Sabonis embellished what happened, and that he grabbed Green's foot before he was stepped on.

When it announced that Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3, one analyst tried to compare it to another "playoff foul." Late in the fourth quarter of Knicks vs. Cavs, there was a hardfought play that led to a very nasty spill.

Despite the game being out of reach, both the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers still had most of their starters on the floor. When Julius Randle went for a breakaway dunk, Jarrett Allen met him at the rim. When the two collided, Randle ended up hitting the floor hard on his back.

Allen was assessed a flagrant 1 on the play and eventually checked out for the night. However, one former player feels that if Green did what Allen did, he would have been ejected.

“If this is Draymond, he’s ejected and it’s a flagrant 2 and he’s probably suspended for the next game.”

Is Chandler Parsons right about the Jarrett Allen/Draymond Green comparison?

There is no denying that Draymond Green is a target to referees. That being said, if he committed the same foul as Jarrett Allen, he would have gotten the same punishment.

Outside of the nasty spill, one could argue that Allen didn't even deserve a flagrant foul for what happened with Julius Randle. Allen went for the ball and did not make any extra contact during the play. If Randle had landed on his feet instead of hitting the floor, the refs wouldn't even have gone to review it.

Green might not like that he gets reputation calls, but he did it to himself. He constantly allows his emotions get the best of him. What happened in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings is a clear example.

After the officials reviewed the step on Domantas Sabonis, Green was given a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game. Instead of just heading back to the locker room, he was yelling at fans trying to get them more riled up.

Parsons might feel that Green is a victim, but he created this image of himself with his playstyle.

