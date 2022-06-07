"He's no f**kin chance getting drafted", "Bro gonna be selected just because it’s Shaq son", "All due respect he averaged 3 PPG at LSU this year" - Fans utterly deflated over news of Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef becoming eligible for 2022 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft class of 2022 sees a familiar face among its ranks as Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal has been deemed eligible after some confusion. However, NBA fans were utterly deflated when reacting to the news.

As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 22-year old swingman from LSU will be eligible to be drafted. He will also be available for pre-drafted workouts with several teams.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania LSU junior Shareef O'Neal – son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal – is now eligible to be selected in the 2022 NBA draft, the league informed teams. A prior list of withdrawals mistakenly included O'Neal. The 6-foot-10 prospect stays in Draft and has upcoming team workouts. LSU junior Shareef O'Neal – son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal – is now eligible to be selected in the 2022 NBA draft, the league informed teams. A prior list of withdrawals mistakenly included O'Neal. The 6-foot-10 prospect stays in Draft and has upcoming team workouts.

O'Neal, a junior at LSU, had announced that he would enter the draft after the Tigers' elimination from the NCAA tournament. However, due to a mix-up late last week, the LSU forward is suspected to have withdrawn from the draft altogether.

While that hasn't been the case, the overall reaction to the news of his eligibility has been resoundingly negative.

Having played his freshman season with the UCLA Bruins, Shareef O'Neal transferred to Shaquille O'Neal's alma mater. The decision itself was taken due to a major heart condition which required surgery as well.

Shareef O'Neal's comeback story from heart surgery, even after telling his mom he couldn't, is incredible

Having played only 13 games in his second season at UCLA, O'Neal decided to transfer to LSU for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Unfortunately, Shareef O'Neal continued to struggle with injuries as he faced consistent foot problems. Having missed almost a year's worth of action, the 22-year old doesn't have the best statistical record.

He averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in nine minutes of action in the 14 games he played last season.

While there is no shortage of talent, O'Neal struggles from lack of exposure. With his draft stock taking a heavy hit due to his injury record, Shaquille O'Neal's son may see severe limitations on his options.

The realistic outcome for Shareef O'Neal in the 2022 Draft

Shareef and Shaquille O'Neal in attendance at the Sacred Heart v Arizona game

By virtue of being Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef has had some degree of pressure upon him. However, the forward lived up to the hype for the most part.

With an illustrious high school career, many expected O'Neal to have a similar experience in college. But an unfortunate series of illnesses and injuries would keep him out of the limelight for the most part.

While Shareef O'Neal didn't see many chances to shine at the collegiate level, the opportunity arose with the G-League. O'Neal displayed his skills at the league's Elite Camp in May.

Given that this was his only platform to showcase his skills, O'Neal produced solid numbers. Notching a double-double in his second game, the 22-year old showed a lot of potential.

Shareef O'Neal just got the first DOUBLE-DOUBLE at G League Elite Camp 11 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST

Given the struggles Shareef O'Neal has been through, his resilience and heart are unquestionable. Unfortunately, his numbers and overall scouting report see him listed as a rather average prospect.

Considering the depth of talent in most draft classes, O'Neal might drop to being a second-round pick or may end up going undrafted realistically. However, many believe that the swingman would be able to prove himself in the G-League and make his way up on a two-way contract.

