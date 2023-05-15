“He’s facing a significant suspension to start next season” – Senior NBA insider speaks on Ja Morant’s predicament

Ja Morant was seen once again brandishing a gun on Instagram Live and this time his punishment is expected to be significantly severe. He was sentenced to an eight-game suspension by the league for his incident in March and many believed that it was quite lenient.

NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN detailed how the league won't likely be as forgiving with Morant's suspension this time around. In light of the viral video, the Memphis Grizzlies have suspended the star point guard from all team activities. The league is yet to make an official statement as they continue to review the matter and investigate the video.

Wojnarowski appeared on the show "Get Up" and said:

"I think Ja Morant is facing a really lengthy, significant suspension to next season, if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. And I think there is going to be some pressure.

"I think, from even other teams around the NBA that isn’t just harmful to the Memphis Grizzlies and their organization but this is harmful on a league level. And I don’t think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly. I expect there is going to be real consequences in this case."

Ja Morant was on Instagram Live with some people in a car and when the camera turned to him, he was seen holding a gun. The league already reprimanded him and he swore to make changes so another public incident with a gun might be the nail in the coffin. More than 10 years ago, Gilbert Arenas was suspended for 50 games without pay after he brought a gun to the locker room.

If the league suspends Morant for a similar period, the Memphis Grizzlies' upcoming season is already in jeopardy.

NBA Insider explains why Ja Morant might be given a stricter punishment

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski detailed why Morant's upcoming suspension will be harsher compared to the last time in March. It isn't just the "repeat offense" nature of the matter, but how Morant broke the trust of the league that let him off easy last time. Morant gave an interview with Jalen Rose on ESPN, apologizing and sounding remorseful of his actions. However, if one looks at that video now, it all seems like an act.

Wojnarowski provided insight into the situation:

"I think the feeling all around the league, I think with the Grizzlies, with the league office, with other teams, (is) that Adam Silver, there was some leniency in that eight-game suspension with Ja Morant. That he met with him in the league office, he took Ja Morant at his word that he was contrite, that he understood that his behavior had to change."

While it isn't illegal to carry a firearm in the United States, it isn't a good look for the NBA to have athletes brandish guns online. Children and people from other nationalities follow NBA players and they have tremendous influence over their city and state. Morant might represent the USA in the Olympics one day. These players are ambassadors and representatives of the league and having them show off guns sends a very wrong message.

Wojnarowski continued about the past incidents and how this has developed into a pattern of behavior for Ja Morant. He added:

"It wasn’t just the gun incident in the bar/club in Denver. It had been a pattern of incidents with Ja Morant that the league had spent better part of a year+ investigating.

"That there was a pattern of really disturbing behaviour, that concerned the Grizzlies, concerned the league and that eight-game suspension was really just two games retroactive, that he let him off fairly easy. I don’t think that’s going to be the case this time."

Morant has been called out by several people in the media, former and even active NBA players for his ignorant behavior. The franchise has distanced itself from the incident and the league will soon make a statement condemning his actions. Nike might drop their shoe deal with Morant just weeks after the launch of his first sneaker and his other endorsement deals are in jeopardy as well.

