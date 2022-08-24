"He's a fine player and I can remember a time when he was heralded to be the next LeBron James" - Shaquille O'Neal feels sorry for Ben Simmons, wants him to succeed with the Brooklyn Nets

Shaquille O'Neal was one of many former NBA players who criticized Ben Simmons last season. Simmons underwent back surgery this offseason and is on the road to recovery. During a visit to Australia, O'Neal remembered when Simmons was compared to LeBron James.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, Shaq discussed how the Australian star has seemingly failed to reach his potential. Simmons is one of the best defenders when healthy but is yet to develop a reliable jump shot.

The Hall of Fame center believes that Simmons is the only one who can help himself become a great player. Despite calling out his fellow LSU alum last season, Shaq wants Ben Simmons to be successful. Now with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons has a chance to redeem himself.

"He's a good player and I can remember a time when he was heralded as the next LeBron James," O'Neal said. "This is a tough sport that we play. ... A lot of people can take criticism, a lot of people can't.

"He had personal problems, but I want him to be successful, and I think as a senior statesman that's my job. I know what it takes to get to the top, and this guy knows what it takes to be great."

Ben Simmons underwent back surgery this summer

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons wanted to get out of the Philadelphia 76ers last season and demanded a trade. Simmons sat out at the start of the season, citing his mental health and a back injury for not playing. The Sixers ended up trading Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline as part of the blockbuster James Harden deal.

With the Nets, there was some optimism for Simmons to play in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. However, the former No. 1 pick was not ready to play due to a sore back. He received a lot of backlash for missing an entire season, but the injury was legitimate.

Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy procedure on his back in the offseason to relieve pressure from a bulging disk. He was recently cleared to participate in 3-on-3 activities and will eventually be available for 5-on-5 practice in the coming weeks.

Ryan Ruocco @RyanRuocco Good to see this from Ben Simmons. Good to see this from Ben Simmons. https://t.co/6oPa5BeD1K

How can Ben Simmons help the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Ben Simmons on the Brooklyn Nets bench.

The Brooklyn Nets should be feeling pretty great right now. Kevin Durant has rescinded his trade request, Kyrie Irving is working out with his teammates, and Ben Simmons is recovering from a back surgery. Durant and Irving are great shooters, but the same cannot be said about Simmons.

How can the three-time All-Star contribute to his superstar teammates? ESPN's Jalen Rose believes Simmons will fit perfectly in Brooklyn. Rose explained on "NBA Today" that Simmons can focus on the things he's good at and not worry about scoring.

"He's gonna have an opportunity to be a productive player," Rose said. "He's not gonna have to worry about shooting the ball. He's not gonna have to worry about being a bigtime scorer. He could be a defender, a playmaker and a teammate. I think he'll fit right in with Kyrie and KD."

