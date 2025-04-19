"He's having flashbacks of Draymond having him in chokehold" - Rudy Gobert's fearless playoff vow ahead of Lakers clash has fans buzzing

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is ready to face the LA Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. As the last line of defense for the Wolves, Gobert is ready to take on the challenge that lies ahead.

The Frenchman has built a reputation for being one of the most dominant players on the defensive end. He's one of the few players who has won the Defensive Player of the Year three times, the second to do so since Dwight Howard.

With his imposing defense, Gobert released a statement showing how ready he is to showcase his defense against L.A.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m very likely to be crossed over, it’s very likely people are gonna hit some tough shots over me, and then I might get dunked on. All that stuff might happen but let’s see what happens over hundreds and hundreds of possessions,” Gobert said.

Despite the fearless announcement from the 7-foot-1 center, fans weren't convinced and had something to say.

"He's having flashbacks of Draymond having him in a chokehold😂," a fan said.

"You get dunked on and crossed over hundreds and hundreds of times Rudy," another responded.

"Bruh literally just described what exactly will happen over hundreds and hundreds of possessions 😂" one fan commented.

However, there are a few who were impressed with Gobert's mentality on the defensive end.

"Rudy’s embracing the challenge—he’s ready for whatever comes! 💪🔥🏀," a fan wrote.

"Everyone clowning him but this is a true defenders mindset. Respect," another posted.

"Did he just cook with this one?!" one fan commented.

Victor Wembanyama, a center for the San Antonio Spurs, was the front-runner to win the defensive award. However, when blood clots forced him to miss the season, it gave Rudy Gobert another chance to win for the fourth time.

Lakers star isn't focused on Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert and the Wolves are playing a playoff series against the Lakers for the first time since 2004. While most fans are focused on the matchup between Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards, there's a frontcourt matchup that should also be monitored.

The battle inside the paint between Gobert and Jaxson Hayes is an underrated matchup. Given that it will be the first playoff series in which Hayes will be the starting center, his performance will be something to be observed.

Ahead of Game 1, which the Lakers will host on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, Hayes talked about the matchup. According to him, he isn't focused on Rudy Gobert, though he recognizes he's his matchup.

Hayes finished the season averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. He became the Lakers' official starting center following the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

