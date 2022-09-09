"He’s a former Clipper, and he’s got a chance to stick it to the Lakers" - Stephen A. Smith believes 3x All-Defensive selection's arrival will help Russell Westbrook resurrect himself

Patrick Beverley’s impact with the LA Lakers next season, particularly his dynamics with Russell Westbrook, has divided basketball analysts. Several believe that Pat Bev’s addition will be crucial, while a few think his presence doesn’t move the needle at all.

On what the former Utah Jazz guard could contribute next season for his new team, Stephen A. Smith said:

“Patrick Beverley has never had more leverage against Russell Westbrook than he has right now. Right now, he’s able to say, ‘Yo, bro, y’all lost. Before you had two meaningless games in the regular season, y’all lost eight straight. Y’all lost 18 of your last 22 games before those last two meaningless wins.

"That’s what you want to be attached to you Russ? Let’s handle this!’ And Russ is gonna listen. I think Russ got a chance to resurrect himself. … He’s a former Clipper, and he’s got a chance to stick it to the Lakers.”

The star-studded LA Lakers were expected to make a big stand in the fight for a play-in spot last season. Instead, they limped to an eight-game losing streak amid the biggest and most important 10-game stretch of their season.

LA finished with a 33-49 record and failed to make the play-in. The rebuilding San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans, who didn’t have Zion Williamson for the entire year, had better records than the Lakers.

The Lakers’ humiliating season was sensationally pounded on social media for weeks, if not months. It’s a point that Patrick Beverley could needle Russell Westbrook about to set aside their differences and get the job done.

Beverley also has an incentive of his own to succeed in LA. He was previously with the LA Clippers, who traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The fiery guard felt like he was disrespected by the Clips for not giving him the bag.

In “The Battle of LA,” Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley could help end the Clips’ two-year dominance over the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook’s new teammate finds the LA Lakers better than the LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook’s new teammate didn’t waste time drawing the battle line. Patrick Beverley regularly trolled the LA Lakers previously but will now use a similar tactic on his former teammates.

In Beverley’s first news conference, he took a dig at the Lakers’ fellow Crypto.com Arena occupants:

“Very different. Night and day. Walking around the city, you almost get a different respect.”

Training camp hasn’t even started yet, and Beverley is already throwing shots at his team’s bitter rivals.

Even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook around, they couldn’t get over the hump against the Clippers. Tyronn Lue’s squad didn’t have Kawhi Leonard in all four games they played, and the Lakers still couldn’t beat them.

Maybe the Lakers’ sparkling new backcourt may just be their lucky charm to end the Clippers’ dominance.

