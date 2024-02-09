“He’s gambling and losing, you should know”: Ernie Johnson leaves no stone unturned in roasting Charles Barkley on TNT

Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley enjoyed discussing the game between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Thursday, February 8, on Inside the NBA, with ‘EJ’ even ribbing ‘Sir Charles’ for his fondness for gambling.

While dissecting a particular play where the Lakers’ Austin Reaves left Michael Porter Jr. open from three to help on defense, the two veteran sports media personalities went on a hearty banter:

"What the hell is Austin Reaves doing, leaving Michael Porter Jr. open?" Barkley said.

Johnson retorted:

"He's gambling and losing. You should know all about that."

Aware of what Johnson was trying to allude to, Charles Barkley laughed it off along with fellow panelists Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

NBA legend Barkley has admitted to being addicted to gambling during his playing days and even in retirement. But he has insisted that he has managed to keep better control of it in recent years.

In an interview with In Depth with Graham Besinger back in 2016, he said that unlike when he was younger when gambling was a big problem for him, he is now aware to not overdo it.

The one-time league MVP said:

"It got out of hand. I quit for like 2 years. I remember talking to my friends one night and they said, 'Gambling's not your problem; you're just an idiot.'" (1:15)

Charles Barkley has learned to make light of his fondness for gambling

Barkley's banter with Ernie Johnson on Thursday’s episode of Inside the NBA was further proof that the former has learned to make light of his fondness for gambling.

While in the past ‘Sir Charles’ was too consumed with his gambling habits, nowadays he has seemingly more control over it, which has allowed him to make fun of it.

In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show last year, Charles Barkley shed light on how he was able to set himself for life after playing basketball and other endeavors later, and how he left gambling by the side for the most part.

He said:

"I'm not worried about money at this stage of my life. Listen, if I don't have enough money by now I'm a big idiot. I mean I played 16 years in the NBA and this is my 22nd year starting night on Turner. If I don't have enough money by now, I'm just an idiot.

"Well, when I renegotiate my deals and do commercials, I factor in gambling losses."

Check out what Charles Barkley had to say, beginning at 2:47:

As per Forbes, Barkley has a net worth of $75 million as of January 31, 2024. He has an annual income of $10 million, $8 million of which comes from his salary through his television shows on TNT and CBS.

In 16 years playing in the NBA, he had career earnings of $43.9 million, which he wisely invested in real estate. After he retired, Barkley remained a popular brand endorser and guest speaker, which further enhanced his financial standing.

