“He’s going to be the best player on the floor, so because of that you’ll always give yourself a chance” - Draymond Green says 3x All-Star makes the Dallas Mavericks a big threat in the West, says they’re a bigger threat than Memphis

Draymond Green believes Luka Doncic is the 'best player on the floor' among all their opponents. As a result, he believes it makes the Dallas Mavericks a bigger threat than the Memphis Grizzlies next season.

Green has been very vocal against Memphis ever since their series this postseason, but this point is merely objective. Draymond is using Memphis as an example because they are a strong, young, full squad that can deplore their game fluently across the floor.

Dallas is very different, controlled by one main hub of greatness — Luka Doncic.

Draymond Green argues Luka Doncic is all Dallas needs to stay a large threat

Draymond Green gave Luka Doncic the respect he has commanded since coming into the league as a 17-year-old. Doncic has grown into his role as the Mavericks' offensive facilitator. Green believes the Slovenian is all Dallas needs to be considered a threat.

“He’s going to be the best player on the floor, so because of that you’ll always give yourself a chance.”

Luka Doncic has far proven his ability to carry Dallas into the postseason. Unfortunately, his squad is yet to make the finals, but progress is there nonetheless.

Doncic was feared by the league prior to this year, but more recently, however, rumors have started flowing that this year is going to be his biggest.

Luka has played in the league relatively out of shape since he joined. Pictures popped online weeks ago showing his current stature while playing on Slovenia’s national team, and the Dallas star looked ripped.

Since the picture surfaced, many more have brought back the conversation regarding Doncic’s greatness.

For Draymond Green to not only recognize your abilities, but speak on them in such high regard is a feat in itself. Green can be a notable trash talker, so to receive love from him means not being on his bad side. And that is a great thing.

Draymond’s basketball IQ is arguably one of the highest in the league, so his recognition is greatly appreciated by most. Luka’s greatness is the punchline of the Mavericks, so there are probably not many people who were unaware of the young man's superstar abilities.

But to be put above a squad like Memphis solely because of a single player is something. Draymond Green has been rather vocal against the Grizzlies ever since their series matchup, so him using their name to talk down on makes sense.

The point he is making, however, is not personal.

Comparing Doncic and the Grizzlies is Draymond's way of saying the Slovenian is a great player by comparing him to an entire team. The point was more to outline Doncic’s greatness than it was to downplay Memphis. If anything, it was a compliment towards Memphis.

Draymond explained that Dallas will stay a threat as long as they have Luka is true and always has been. The rest of the league plays hard against the Mavericks with each showing because Luka makes them.

The 23-year-old is already a 3x All-Star and shows no signs of slowing down his growth. Seeing the level he is already at out of shape was crazy. Now that he is getting in shape and gathering more experience, the Dallas Mavericks may just be the largest threat in the West.

