"He's Going to Get His Opportunity": Ja Morant Praises Brandon Williams' NBA Potential After Breakout Game [EXCLUSIVE]

As injuries hamper the Dallas Mavericks, two-way contract guard Brandon Williams faces a prime opportunity to seize the moment. He did precisely that against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, finishing with a career-high 31 points, adding five rebounds, and six assists.

With Klay Thompson as the only available regular starter for the Mavericks, Williams had to fill a backcourt void left by the Luka Doncic trade, along with injuries to Kyrie Irving and Jaden Hardy. Outside of backcourt injuries, Dallas missed a lot of talent, but Williams focused on taking advantage of the attention the teammates around him commanded.

"I just took what the defense gave," Williams explained. "Ultimately, they were looking at the other guys that we had, respectfully. Klay draws a lot of gravity, as well as many other guys on our team. Just feeding off of that and just taking what defense gives."

With Williams solidified as a consistent catch-and-shoot threat, a talented creator in the paint, and a steady decision-maker when initiating the offense, he has a well-rounded offensive skill-set that makes him a value add. Despite being undersized for a guard, his defensive competitiveness is also apparent.

"B Will is tough, bro," said Naji Marshall, who finished with a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds against Memphis. "He can do his thing. Sometimes, somebody just needed an opportunity, and they gave it to him and went out there and took advantage.

A frequent matchup for Williams involved his close friend Ja Morant, who delivered 31 points and eight assists. Morant isn't surprised by what he saw from Williams and is confident he will get the NBA opportunity he's worked to earn since going undrafted out of Arizona in 2021.

"I've known [Brandon Williams] for a while, so I definitely feel like he's going to get his opportunity when it's time for him," Morant told Sportskeeda. "He's just got to continue to keep working and keep producing how he did tonight with guys out for them. This is the opportunity you get, and it can go a long way. He just needs to continue to take advantage of the opportunity he's got right now, and I think he'll be fine."

Morant's praise was surely appreciated by Williams, who told reporters that they have been close friends for a while. There were moments of friendly trash-talk, including Morant making the Mavericks hear it after he made big plays down the stretch to close out the victory for Memphis.

"Ja and I are close friends, so we are talking trash here and there," Williams said of Morant. "So it was kind of fun."

While the 6-foot-1 guard hasn't often had the opportunity to play in the Mavericks' rotation since joining the organization in 2023, Williams has frequently showcased his talent with the organization's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

"I'll just say the development is really key here," Williams said about the Mavericks. "No matter what it looks like, even if it's not being seen on the outside. To be honest, it's just every single day, no matter what that looks like—getting guys better, coming back from injury, or nights like this. It's just ultimately just staying prepared. My opportunity is coming."

From afar, Desmond Bane has long noticed what Williams has shown he can achieve, being impressed with him since the preseason. The respect that Williams has drawn from his peers is apparent.

"He's been doing it ever since he was with the team in preseason—same story," Desmond Bane told Sportskeeda. "He's balling there."

The Mavericks will continue to heavily rely on Williams entering Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Phoenix Suns. This matchup could potentially have significant play-in tournament implications. If successful, Williams can continue to put the NBA on notice.

“There’s no No. 1 option. It’s team,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said. “Everyone touches it, and whoever is open, shoot it. We don’t have a No. 1 or No. 2. We’re not built like that right now. We’re built on team.”

Given the extent of the Mavericks' injury woes, the team must make some difficult decisions before being eligible to sign a 15th player on April 10. It will be challenging for the Mavericks to retain their three two-way contract players since the earliest they can sign a player to a standard deal.

“He’s fighting to get a job, and he’s got a great opportunity to get an NBA contract and not be on a two-way,” Kidd said. “That’s our job is to hopefully put him in a position to do that, here or somewhere else.”

Dallas has started Kessler Edwards in 11 games recently, as injuries have piled up. He could eventually run out of eligibility on his two-way contract. Kai Jones has been sidelined due to injury, but center injuries have made him an essential player for now. However, with an unclear return timetable for Irving, Williams has emerged as necessary to close this season and begin the next.

