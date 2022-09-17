"The guy's going to be a Hall of Famer, he's going to make almost a half billion dollars in NBA salary" - NBA analyst on 6x All-Star's career's significance, thinks he's "destined" to not win an NBA title

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the top superstars in the NBA. Despite the Blazers' struggles in recent seasons, Lillard is still one of the best offensive players in the league.

Despite his individual dominance, Portland has not been able to compete for an NBA championship. This is why many thought Lillard could be a potential trade target for rival franchises in the offseason. However, Lillard ended the speculation by signing a two-year max extension with the Trail Blazers.

While the Trail Blazers continue to build around their young team, it appears that Damian Lillard is more than happy with the team that drafted him in 2012.

On the "The Hoop Collective" podcast, NBA analyst Tim MacMahon spoke about Lillard's future with the team. MacMahon stated that it is unlikely Lillard wins a championship in Portland. However, there is nothing wrong with that since the talented guard will go down as a Hall of Famer. He said:

"He's going to be a Hall of Famer, he's going to make almost a half billion dollars just in NBA salary, like, you know there's plenty of NBA legends who don't have rings."

He continued:

"I just think Dame is destined to be one of those guys and there's nothing wrong with that, but I just have a hard time looking at the Blazers and seeing upside real significant upside for the rest of his career."

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers look to make noise in 2022-23

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard

Superstars staying loyal to one organization is rare these days. Many players move around the league to try and compete for a championship. However, it seems like Damian Lillard is extremely content in Portland as of now.

It's great to see a player being loyal to an organization that invested in him so long ago. Lillard has been one of the top point guards in the NBA throughout his career. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2013, is a six-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team in 2018. Lillard has averaged 24.6 points per game and shot 37.3% from 3-point range throughout his career.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Damian Lillard plans on being with Blazers for whole career: ‘I’m never going to be marching to the beat of nobody else’s drum’ ahnfiredigital.com/nba/portland-t… Damian Lillard plans on being with Blazers for whole career: ‘I’m never going to be marching to the beat of nobody else’s drum’ ahnfiredigital.com/nba/portland-t…

After spending the majority of last season recovering from an injury, Damian Lillard is expected to make some noise in 2022-23. In his last season with the Blazers, Lillard averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game on 40.2% shooting from the field in just 29 games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far