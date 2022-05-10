"He's going to be the NBA's leading scorer in a few years" - Usman Garuba predicts a great future for rising star teammate and former lottery pick

Jalen Green averaged 17.3 points per game in his rookie season in the NBA. Green was second in scoring among rookies, trailing Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

Despite struggling in the first half of the season, fellow Houston Rockets player Usman Garuba predicts great things for Green. In an interview with Raul Barrigon of HoopsHype, Garuba opened up about his rookie season in Houston.

The Spanish international had an up-and-down year, but showed progress just like Green. He also believes the second overall pick in the 2021 draft will lead the league in scoring in the near future. He stated:

"The sky's the limit for him. He'll be an All-Star for sure. And I think he's going to be the NBA’s leading scorer in a few years. We have to help him to achieve those goals."

Usman Garuba added that Jalen Green is the player that surprised him the most this season. Green was a totally different player after the All-Star break for the Rockets. Garuba also compared Green to Anthony Edwards, who made strides in his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garuba said:

"He's by far the player that has surprised me the most this year. We all know how good was Anthony Edwards this season, right? Green will play like him next year, maybe even better."

It took some time for Green to get comfortable in the league. He struggled with his shooting, consistency and efficiency early on, while also getting sidelined by an injury.

However, Green was a much different player after the All-Star break, averaging 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

NBA named Jalen Green the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March and April

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

The NBA announced at the end of the regular season that Jalen Green was the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March and April. Green averaged 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while shooting 48.4% and 39.5% from beyond the arc during that span.

The 20-year-old had a stretch towards the end of the season wherein he scored 30 points or more in five straight games. It was the second-longest streak by a rookie since the 1971-72 NBA season. Green also dropped a career-high 41 points in the Rockets' season finale against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jalen Green is expected to be named to one of the two All-Rookie Teams later this postseason.

In his exit interview, Green talked about his first year in the league. The second overall pick wants to be part of the All-Rookie First Team because of his progression from the start of the regular season until the end. Green said:

"It would mean a lot. That would make me very happy and show that the work has been working and how much I have improved from the beginning to the end."

Edited by Adam Dickson