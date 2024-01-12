"He's not going because Scottie will be there": Michael Jordan's absence at Ring of Honor celebrations fuels NBA fan frenzy

Michael Jordan is easily the biggest and most popular name in Chicago Bulls history. “His Airness” retired more than 20 years ago but what he means to the franchise has never changed. Even if he became the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, before recently selling that stake, he remains beloved in Chicago.

The Bulls recently announced the creation of a “Ring of Honor” to thank the people who have helped the franchise over the years. This year, 13 will become the first members of the prestigious group. Jordan, unquestionably, has to be at the top of the list.

Jordan, though, will not be around to grace the red carpet event on Jan. 11. Instead of his presence, the five-time MVP sent a message. Right after the Bulls posted Jordan's message on Twitter/X, fans promptly reacted:

"he's not going because scottie will be there"

Here’s what Michael Jordan had to say in the video:

“I want to thank Jerry Reinsdorf and Michael Reinsdorf for starting the Ring of Honor. I want to congratulate all the other recipients. I am so bummed that I can’t be there tonight but I don’t want that to stop the fun that you guys are going to have.”

Jerry Krause, Phil Jackson, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein and Tex Winter were selected. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc and the 1995-96 team that went 72-10 and won the championship made it as well.

When the 1996 team won the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Krause was the GM, Phil Jackson was the head coach and Tex Winter was Jackson’s triangle offense guru. Jordan, Pippen and Rodman were the superstars who led the team.

“The Last Dance” documentary, which was about the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 journey to the championship, which caused a rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The two aren’t on speaking terms after Pippen publicly called out “His Airness” for glorifying himself in the series.

Scottie Pippen joins Michael Jordan on the sidelines for Chicago Bulls’ Ring of Honor ceremony

While Jordan sent a message about his regret in not being able to join the Bulls’ Ring of Honor event, Scottie Pippen reportedly informed the team that he will sit out the ceremony as well without giving a reason.

Jerry Reinsdorf, who created the group, already had an idea that some would or could not come. He said that "it would be better if everybody would be here."

A celebration of the people most responsible for the Chicago Bulls’ greatest successes in franchise history will not have Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. It’s a scenario the two likely never thought of when they carried the team to its sixth championship in 1998.

Steve Kerr, who was part of the 1995-96 team, will be at the ceremony, though. The Chicago Bulls have dedicated a halftime show on Jan. 12 to honor the inductees. Coincidentally, the Bulls will host Kerr's Golden State Warriors team that night.