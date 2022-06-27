“He’s not going to shut up, I’m not going to shut up” - NBA analyst says he’s not beefing with Draymond Green, adds that they just don’t see eye to eye

Draymond Green has been very outspoken and has had run-ins with a few media personnel. Regardless of how intense things might have gotten, Kendrick Perkins said he does not have beef with Green.

Throughout the NBA Finals, Green has come for any and everyone who spoke against the Golden State Warriors. He continued that in the championship parade, making sure his voice was heard.

Green had an exchange with NBA legend Cedric Maxwell after the latter said the Warriors big man would have had a rough time in the 1980s. The four-time NBA champ replied by saying most who played in that era were bullied.

Similarly, Draymond Green and Perkins have disagreed on a lot of things, including who should have won the 2022 MVP award. The former floated Devin Booker's name as his candidate, but Perkins did not think it was "buyable."

95.7 The Game @957thegame “One thing that baffles me about the ’80s or ’90s when basketball was ‘so much more physical’ is some of the guys that be talking weren’t the guys that were punching people.”



Draymond with an incredible soundbite on Cedric Maxwell’s comment 🤣 “One thing that baffles me about the ’80s or ’90s when basketball was ‘so much more physical’ is some of the guys that be talking weren’t the guys that were punching people.”Draymond with an incredible soundbite on Cedric Maxwell’s comment 🤣 https://t.co/TER27UC2uP

Despite the constant back-and-forth, Perkins does not believe it has gotten to the point of beef. On "The Old Man & the Three with JJ Reddick and Tommy Alter," he said:

"I won't call it beef. I mean, we just, you know, we don't see eye to eye. At this stage of my life, I'm 37 years old, I'm 300 plus pounds, I'm eating good, I'm not beefing with nobody. I'm past that, I can't let nobody disturb my peace."

The former player continued:

"I'm going to sleep every single night with the ac on 60 and the fan blowing in my face. You know what I mean? like I'm not beefing with nobody. Draymond is great, but I love his competitive nature. He's not going to shut up, I'm not going to shut up, it was part of it."

Perkins concluded:

"But again, I don't want him to change. Continue to be who he is, right? Be outspoken, be a guy that call people out whether it's me for being wrong on predictions or whatever the case may be. I don't give a damn, it's part of it."

Kendrick Perkins once called Draymond Green ugly

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors dances with fans in the crowd during their Victory Parade

The Perkins-Green feud once crossed the borders of professionalism, as both parties resulted in calling each other names. Draymond Green was not comfortable with Perkins' comments regarding his playoff performance and called Perk an "ogre."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Draymond Green to Kendrick Perkins



"Something came up on my phone earlier. A guy saying I'm scared to shoot the basketball. 'Scared' and 'me' in the same sentence is like brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV saying what Draymond say ain't the gospel."Draymond Green to Kendrick Perkins "Something came up on my phone earlier. A guy saying I'm scared to shoot the basketball. 'Scared' and 'me' in the same sentence is like brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV saying what Draymond say ain't the gospel."Draymond Green to Kendrick Perkins 👀https://t.co/1LWNuysqlT

That drew a response from Perkins, who said:

"Hey Draymond, let me let you in on a little something, man, all that 'ogre,' whatever you say I look like, man, you ain’t cute. You ain’t handsome, man, you better thank that NBA logo, you better thank Jerry West."

Perkins continued:

"I’ve been with my wife since the 10th grade, dime piece before the NBA stuff, so don’t get it all twisted. I can say whatever the fuck I want to say when I want to say it, and I’m going to say it."

He added:

"I said that you weren’t looking to be aggressive, that you weren’t the Draymond of old, yeah you came out there and handled your business tonight, but thinking that I’m going to shut up …"

Perkins concluded:

"You can miss me with all that … I live boxing, I live wrestling all damn day straight up, I don’t give a damn about all that shit you talking about, you crazy as hell if you think you’re going to shut me up."

Perkins has since continued to give his candid take on Draymond Green whenever an opportunity has been presented to him. After the Warriors won the 2022 title, he acknowledged that Green handled his business well.

