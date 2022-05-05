“He’s gonna be judged as if he’s playing at a high level” - Shaquille O'Neal outlines the unfair judgment Philadelphia 76ers All-Star may have to endure

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has expressed his concern regarding Philadelphia 76ers talisman Joel Embiid's potential return from injury in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. O'Neal fears that Embiid will be judged unfairly.

The Cameroonian center has been out for the Sixers' last two games in the playoffs because of an orbital fracture and concussion he sustained against the Toronto Raptors in round one.

Here's what Shaquille O'Neal stated on Inside The NBA show (via House Of Highlights) regarding Joel Embiid's potential return:

"Unfortunately for Joel, if he comes back he's gonna be judged as if he's playing at a high level with no injuries. And once you step on that court, we, not we (points at the Inside The NBA crew), but people don’t really, they don't really care that you got a messed up and your thumbs up, they want you to be Joel, they you demand the double team."

Shaquille O'Neal doubts if Joel Embiid will be ready to play Game 3 between Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are in deep trouble, down 0-2 in their second-round series against the Eastern Conference leaders Miami Heat. Joel Embiid's absence has hurt Doc Rivers' side.

While James Harden has been misfiring, the center position isn't backed up well, with veteran DeAndre Jordan the only true big on the roster.

The Miami Heat have exploited the 76ers weaknesses with ease because of that. They won Game 2 by a 119-103 margin. Philadelphia desperately needs talisman Joel Embiid back. However, if he isn't healthy enough, the Sixers will likely continue to struggle.

Shaquille O'Neal doubts if Embiid is healthy and mentioned on Inside The NBA that he doesn't feel the former will be good to go for Friday's Game 3 contest at home.

"My question is will he really be that healthy? asked Shaq. If he's looking at his phone now and he's having problems I don't think he's going to be ready by Friday."

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, who was on the sidelines reporting duty for the Sixers-Heat Game 2 revealed that Embiid has been struggling to even look at his phone screen as of Tuesday.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports This was a great piece of reporting by @ChrisBHaynes at the Sixers game. Says Joel Embiid could not even look at the screen of his cell phone without it irritating him as of Tuesday. This was a great piece of reporting by @ChrisBHaynes at the Sixers game. Says Joel Embiid could not even look at the screen of his cell phone without it irritating him as of Tuesday. https://t.co/2s7sp1BUsm

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have an encouraging response either when asked about Joel Embiid potentially returning to the lineup for Game 3. Here's what Rivers said (via Yahoo Sports):

"He looked good as far as talking," Rivers told reporters. "But he's got so many steps to go through. I don't think he's cleared any of them right now. We'll just have to wait and see."

As things stand, the Philadelphia 76ers are likely looking at their fourth Conference semifinals loss in five straight postseason appearances.

