"He’s gonna have to marry him": Fans react as Aaron Gordon's old quote on getting Russell Westbrook a ring resurfaces after Denver's ouster

Aaron Gordon expressed his excitement in October 2024 when the Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook to a two-year, $6.7 million contract. Gordon told reporters following Westbrook’s signing that he would do whatever he could to “get Russ a ring.” After the Nuggets lost 125-93 to the OKC Thunder in Game 7 of their Western Conference semis on Sunday, Gordon’s claims resurfaced.

Ad

Fans who were reminded of Gordon’s comments promptly went on X (formerly Twitter) to react.

“Guess he’s gonna have to marry him”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

“Neither one is going to see a ring going forward...period.

“Maybe a bathtub ring is the closest Russ is going to see"

Another fan added:

“Ag cmon man”

@_itsalwayscraig continued:

“Ni**a popped his damn leg trying though”

@boofpaxkgeeski commented:

“Only way he wins one is if he comes back to okc, would be a beast on that 2nd unit”

Ad

No one could find fault in Aaron Gordon for not trying. He made multiple clutch plays in the postseason, including the game-winner in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder. He drained a triple with 2.8 seconds remaining off a pass from Russell Westbrook.

Gordon eventually injured his hamstring in Game 6, making him limited in the win-or-go-home showdown on Sunday. Westbrook also gave everything he could, but the Thunder dominated on both ends to send home the Nuggets.

Ad

Aaron Gordon could try again next season if Russell Westbrook stays

The two-year contract Russell Westbrook signed in October included a $3.4 million player option. If the former OKC Thunder star does not opt into his deal, he becomes an unrestricted free agent. If Westbrook stays, Aaron Gordon could try to help him win that elusive championship.

Westbrook has found a home in Denver playing alongside Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. If he wants to win a championship, staying with the Nuggets might be his best option. They just pushed the No. 1-seeded team to a Game 7 despite lacking roster depth.

Ad

The Nuggets have some big decisions to make in the offseason. They have to elevate David Adelman as coach or find somebody else to replace him. The Nuggets also need to look for a new general manager after firing Calvin Booth in April.

Denver’s core is set. If Russell Westbrook opts in, he adds depth to the roster. Aaron Gordon could also have his last hurrah helping Brodie win his first NBA championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More