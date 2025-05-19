"He’s gonna have to marry him": Fans react as Aaron Gordon's old quote on getting Russell Westbrook a ring resurfaces after Denver's ouster

Aaron Gordon expressed his excitement in October 2024 when the Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook to a two-year, $6.7 million contract. Gordon told reporters following Westbrook’s signing that he would do whatever he could to “get Russ a ring.” After the Nuggets lost 125-93 to the OKC Thunder in Game 7 of their Western Conference semis on Sunday, Gordon’s claims resurfaced.
Fans who were reminded of Gordon’s comments promptly went on X (formerly Twitter) to react.
“Guess he’s gonna have to marry him”
One fan said:
“Neither one is going to see a ring going forward...period.
“Maybe a bathtub ring is the closest Russ is going to see"
Another fan added:
“Ag cmon man”
@_itsalwayscraig continued:
“Ni**a popped his damn leg trying though”
@boofpaxkgeeski commented:
“Only way he wins one is if he comes back to okc, would be a beast on that 2nd unit”
No one could find fault in Aaron Gordon for not trying. He made multiple clutch plays in the postseason, including the game-winner in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder. He drained a triple with 2.8 seconds remaining off a pass from Russell Westbrook.
Gordon eventually injured his hamstring in Game 6, making him limited in the win-or-go-home showdown on Sunday. Westbrook also gave everything he could, but the Thunder dominated on both ends to send home the Nuggets.
Aaron Gordon could try again next season if Russell Westbrook stays
The two-year contract Russell Westbrook signed in October included a $3.4 million player option. If the former OKC Thunder star does not opt into his deal, he becomes an unrestricted free agent. If Westbrook stays, Aaron Gordon could try to help him win that elusive championship.
Westbrook has found a home in Denver playing alongside Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. If he wants to win a championship, staying with the Nuggets might be his best option. They just pushed the No. 1-seeded team to a Game 7 despite lacking roster depth.
The Nuggets have some big decisions to make in the offseason. They have to elevate David Adelman as coach or find somebody else to replace him. The Nuggets also need to look for a new general manager after firing Calvin Booth in April.
Denver’s core is set. If Russell Westbrook opts in, he adds depth to the roster. Aaron Gordon could also have his last hurrah helping Brodie win his first NBA championship.
