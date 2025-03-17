"He’s gonna request a trade to LA" - NBA fans decode LeBron James' muffled chat with Kevin Durant after Lakers' win against Suns

LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns superstar forwards LeBron James and Kevin Durant embraced and shared a few words following LA's 107-96 home victory on Sunday. Afterward, NBA fans attempted to decode their muffled conversation.

James sat out for the fourth consecutive outing due to a left groin strain. However, that didn't stop the Lakers from halting their four-game losing streak after enduring an injury-plagued road trip.

In James' absence, superstar guard Luka Doncic and shooting guard Austin Reaves combined for 61 points, extending LA's home winning streak to seven games.

Meanwhile, Durant and the underperforming Suns' nightmarish season continued. Amid poor shooting (39.3%) and defensive displays, they suffered their third loss in four contests to fall six games below .500 (31-37).

Durant's frustration appeared to boil over early, as he and Phoenix coach Mike Budenholzer engaged in a fiery first-quarter exchange during a timeout.

After the forgettable outing, Durant and his longtime rival, James, linked up for a brief but seemingly pleasant exchange. While such postgame interactions are typical, fans on X/Twitter interpreted it as them plotting to team up next season.

"KD told LeBron he's gonna request a trade to LA in the summer," @LADEig said.

"Then LeBron said, 'Come get you another ring, my boy,'" @hoodiekobe24 wrote.

"LeGM back at it," @Bdesilva824 said.

"KD said, 'I'll be here next season,'" @Ores_13 wrote.

"KD said, 'I'm gonna text you, LOL,'" @itskev_97 said.

Luka Doncic roasts Kevin Durant-led Suns' defense in mic'd-up segment

During a mic'd-up segment, Luka Doncic added insult to injury to Phoenix's lackluster performance.

Kevin Durant could first be heard cautioning Doncic that life will be more difficult offensively in the postseason.

"You're not getting that in the playoffs. You know that," Durant said.

While heading to the bench, Doncic quipped about how easy it was to score against the Suns' 27th-ranked defense (116.7 defensive rating).

"I've never been open so much in my life," Doncic said.

Following Sunday's defeat, Phoenix (31-37) trails the depleted Dallas Mavericks (33-36) by one and a half games for the Western Conference's final play-in spot. So, Durant and Co. will likely need to step up their defense over their final 14 outings to avoid missing the playoffs.

