  • "He's gonna teach me some things": Luka Doncic turns to $10,524,700 Lakers teammate for defensive lessons after contract extension

"He's gonna teach me some things": Luka Doncic turns to $10,524,700 Lakers teammate for defensive lessons after contract extension

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 03, 2025 11:00 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five - Source: Getty
"He's gonna teach me some things": Luka Doncic turns to $10,524,700 Lakers teammate Marcus Smart for defensive lessons after contract extension. (Image Source: Getty

Luka Doncic spoke to the media after inking a three-year, $165 million extension with the LA Lakers on Saturday. The Slovenian superstar appeared in high spirits as he committed to the Purple and Gold and joined general manager Rob Pelinka on the podium to answer questions from reporters.

One of the questions posed to Doncic was how he envisions his physical transformation this offseason helping him improve his defensive game. The former Dallas Mavericks superstar responded playfully, name-dropping his new Lakers teammate Marcus Smart, who recently signed a two-year, $10,524,700 deal.

"Obviously, we have Marcus (Smart), so he's gonna teach me some things," Doncic said with a smile. "Obviously, that's gonna help a lot."
Marcus Smart is a former Defensive Player of the Year, whose ability on that end of the floor remains unquestionable. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic’s offensive arsenal is unrivaled, but his glaring shortcomings on the defensive end have often been his team’s Achilles’ heel.

That said, the perennial All-Star has undergone a commendable physical transformation this offseason and appears to be in the best shape of his career. The hard work Doncic has put in is likely to translate on the court and one area where he might excel as a result of his transformation is the defensive end.

Luka Doncic recruited Marcus Smart to Lakers

Marcus Smart recently spoke to reporters at the Lakers’ training facility after his signing was made official by the Purple and Gold. The former Boston Celtic made it clear that he was persuaded to join the Lakers after Luka Doncic reached out to his camp not once, but twice.

"When you get a guy like Luka calling, referencing, checking on you, trying to see where you at to see and that if you want to come and, you know, join something special that he’s trying to cook up over here," Smart said. "And for him to say that, you know, to see he can really use my help, that meant a lot."
Meanwhile, Smart was in attendance at the Lakers’ facility on Saturday when Doncic signed his contract extension. He was joined by Deandre Ayton and several other Lakers teammates as they rallied behind their leader on his big day.

Edited by Atishay Jain
