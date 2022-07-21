“He’s got a competitiveness to his game” - JJ Redick says watching Chet Holmgren is an "experience", says he reminds him a bit of a young Giannis Antentokounmpo

Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick, has repeatedly impressed fans, players and the media. The Oklahoma City Thunder's young center is already being compared to a former MVP, even though he hasn't played a real NBA game yet.

This year's draft class is one of the most anticipated. Young prospects showed shades of what they can do on the floor during the Summer League in Las Vegas. Pair with that being their oozing on-court confidence, this year's rookie class is set to be purely entertaining.

Chet Holmgren is one of the rookies that people have been waiting to see step up in an NBA game. The seven-foot center from Gonzaga was set to be selected first overall by the Orlando Magic; instead, they took Duke's Paolo Banchero.

Former NBA player JJ Redick got a chance to watch Holmgren up close and personal during the Summer League games. And it looks like the former Duke superstar has a new favorite player.

"Watching Chet Holmgren in person was an experience." Redick said, showing his admiration of the young center.

"He's got a confidence to his game. He's got a competitiveness to his game," Redick continued. "He's got a really strong belief in self."

Redick went on to compare Holmgren to an All-Star.

"Watching him move in transition, it reminded me of a young Giannis [Antetokounmpo]."

During the Summer League, Chet Holmgren was able to impress a ton of people during his first game. He showed everyone that he can be an all-around player. Holmgren ended the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks and shot 4-6 from three-point range. He led the Thunder to a win against the Utah Jazz and gave fans a show during his debut.

The Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey duo will be the Thunder's keys to success

Throughout the Summer League games, the Thunder gave fans a treat with how well the two young players were able to work with each other on the court. Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey looked like they've been playing with each other for a long time.

Holmgren's scoring prowess and Giddey's on-court vision make the duo an unstoppable pair. Thunder fans might get spoiled this upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Oklahoma City has two players that look like future superstars.

To add to that, they look very comfortable playing with each other. After Holmgren was selected with Thunder's second pick, he wasted no time expressing how excited he was to play with Giddey. And it is true, ever since the Summer League began, the two seem to have hit it off right away.

The future looks bright for the Thunder. With two young players eager to play with each other, it's a good sign that the front office made the right decision. We also haven't seen them play together with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is another reason why Chet Holmgren's season debut will be watched by many.

