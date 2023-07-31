"He's got game, and he's fearless": Steph Curry says scoring 54 points in the Garden changed the narrative about him

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has had countless signature moments over his 14-year career.

However, according to the Warriors legend, the moment that put him on the map as a bonafide NBA star came on Feb. 27, 2013. This was the day when Curry dropped a then-career-high 54 points during a 109-105 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

During a recent interview with Today’s Willie Geist, Curry said that his iconic 54-point performance changed the narrative surrounding his career. That's because it forced opposing teams to perceive him as a serious threat:

“It was probably my fourth year,” Curry said. “We had a game in New York at the Garden. I scored 54 points, but we lost that night. That game, specifically, just kind of changed the narrative of, ‘OK, we've got to take this kid seriously eventually because he's got game, and he's fearless.’”

Outside of his 54 points, Curry finished with six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a whopping 11 3-pointers on 64.3% shooting.

Curry has since surpassed the 54-point mark on two occasions. The Warriors star recorded a career-high 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, 2021. He then followed up with a 57-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 6, 2021.

However, Curry was just 24 at the time of his signature night at the Garden. So given the circumstances, it could be argued that it's still the most impressive performance of his career.

Steph Curry says he still feels like he has more to prove

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Despite having a resume resplendent with four NBA titles and two MVP awards, Steph Curry isn’t satisfied with his accomplishments.

According to the Warriors star, he still struggles with insecurity, which makes him feel like he has more to prove. However, Curry says that it's a healthy insecurity that spurs him to greatness.

“It's a tough one to explain because of what the resume looks like, but for me, it's like that healthy insecurity of the way that I've seen the game of basketball. Life, from Day 1 has not changed at all,” Curry later told Geist.

“I still have to prove to myself that I can still do it. That I can still do it, or I can still do it for as long as I can. That's what drives me. That underrated mindset oozes out of me at every opportunity.”

