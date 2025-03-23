"He's got a punchable face": Steven Adams hilariously mocks Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard over Cowboy hat misfits

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams hilariously mocked Reed Sheppard during their visit to the Houston Rodeo on Mar. 22. In a video uploaded to the Houston Rockets’ YouTube channel, Adams and Sheppard are seen going around the Livestock show petting horses and cows, enjoying activities and greeting contestants.

In one segment of the video, Adams and Reed started shopping for cowboy hats. Adams managed to fit into the biggest hat in the store, while Reed struggled to pick a color. Adams was asked if the color Reed had picked looked good on him. He gave a hilarious answer, mocking Reed:

“Well, the problem with Reed is that he’s got a punchable face. You know? So, it’s hard to get past that. I do like it, black’s better though,” said Adams.

Adams then asked Reed to go with black so the two could match. Sheppard chose to go with the brown hat instead. The two then went on to play a bunch of carnival games. Reed even defeated Adams in a game of whack-a-mole and won a prize.

The two have struggled with injuries this season and have been sidelined for prolonged stretches. Reed has only participated in 45 games while Adams has suited up for 51 out of 71 possible contests.

Despite that, the Rockets have done well and are second in the Western Conference (46-25). The team is also on a nine-game winning streak, the longest in the league at the moment.

Reed Sheppard’s girlfriend gives one-word reaction to Steven Adams’ hilarious comment on Rockets Rookie

Clips of Steven Adams calling Reed Sheppard’s face punchable are making the rounds on social media. Funnily, Sheppard’s girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, seems to agree with Adams’ words.

She took to Instagram to share Adams’ clip from the Houston Rodeo and gave a hilarious one-word reaction:

“Word.” wrote Brizley.

Check out her reaction below:

Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brizley Dizney's reaction to Steven Adams' hilarious comment

Sheppard has had a quiet season for the Rockets, recording just 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. However, he has the potential to grow and was impressive in his only start for Houston this season. Sheppard started the Rockets' game against the Thunder on Mar. 3.

He saw 30+ minutes of action for the first time and recorded 25 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals. It'll be interesting to see what else Sheppard can do once he starts getting more minutes in the rotation.

