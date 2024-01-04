"He’s gotta go": Taylor Jenkins' bold admission "It's on me" after Memphis meltdown ignites Grizzlies fans 

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins pinned the blame on himself after their loss to the Toronto Raptors. Memphis went down 116-111 on Wednesday at home — a day after their resounding win against the San Antonio Spurs. Barring their 35 points in the final quarter, the Grizzlies were never in the game for the first three and the loss just dents their playoff aspirations that much more. Jenkins kept it real when talking about the defeat, which also saw franchise fans blast the coach.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the loss, Jenkins admitted that he could have done better to get the team ready:

“I got to get this team better prepared. We were flat. It’s on me.”

The Grizzlies had three of their stars propping up good numbers. Ja Morant continued his good run with 28 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Desmond Bane chipped in with 22 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Jaren Jackson Jr. poured in 24 points and four boards.

Former New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley made a splash with his new franchise with 26 points and five assists, while R.J. Barrett had 14 points and seven rebounds. Pascal Siakam (20 points) and Scottie Barnes (26 points) were key making plays down the stretch, breezing past Memphis' defense.

Can Taylor Jenkins deliver for the Memphis Grizzlies this season?

At 11-23, the Grizzlies don't exactly have time on their side if their objective is the playoffs. The team has yet to play the kind of ball they did last season to stake a claim for the playoffs. And while Taylor Jenkins can take accountability which is the sign of a good coach, the loss of their star player for 25 games cannot be discounted as one of the key factors behind the team's run.

As far as credentials go, Jenkins was named the Western Conference's Coach of the Month in both January 2020 and December 2021. He led the team to their division title for the first time last season in franchise history. This season, his biggest test is to keep the players motivated in what promises to be a tough season for the side.

The good news for Memphis is that the key players on the roster are healthy and that would mean Jenkins will have the necessary firepower at his disposal. The loss now sees him and the Grizzlies get back to the drawing board as they face the LA Lakers next in an away contest.