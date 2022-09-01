“He’s a great player, but he seems also like a great person” - 4x NBA champion coach names Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player he would like to coach

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the faces of the NBA and a global icon. The superstar has dazzled fans and his peers with his play and left an impression about his high character.

Beyond his dominance on the court, Antetokounmpo's mentality and character have earned him respect around the league. One of those individuals is none other than Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. In a recent interview for "FilGoal," Kerr chose Antetokounmpo when asked which current NBA player he would love to coach some day.

"I would love to coach Giannis," Kerr said. "He's a great player, but he seems also like a great person."

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to get Milwaukee Bucks back to NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks should be eager to get back on top in the Eastern Conference for the 2022-23 season. After getting off to a slow start, Milwaukee was one of the league's most impressive teams in the second half of the season, finishing tied for second in the East.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo continuing to blossom, as well as the return of running mate Khris Middleton, the Bucks could be a force again next season.

The Bucks have the talent to be one of the league's toughest teams, led by an MVP-caliber player in Antetokounmop.

Antetokounmpo has built a reputation as one of the game's most respected and admired superstars. Not only has he become one of the top players in the world, the dominant forward has also impacted his peers with his character on and off the court.

Last season, Antetokounmpo, a five-time All-Defensive team selection, averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.3%.

While Antetokounmpo was a constant all season and finished third in MVP voting, Milwaukee's fortunes seemed tied to Middleton's availability.

The Bucks began 6-8, with Middleton missing eight games (3-5) while in COVID-19 protocols. Milwaukee finished 51-31 and won the Central Division. Middleton played 66 games, while guard Jrue Holiday played 67. Milwaukee was 44-22 with Middleton in the lineup and 9-9 without its three-time All-Star.

Middleton suffered an MCL sprain two games into the playoffs. Without him, the Bucks still reached the Eastern Conference semifinals but lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. The Bucks led the series 3-2 and hosted Game 6 in Milwaukee, but Boston won the final two games and went on to the NBA Finals.

