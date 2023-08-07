“He's the greatest player to ever play the game” – Austin Reaves firmly endorses LeBron James’ statue in Lakers arena

LeBron James is now entering his 21st season in the NBA, and yes, father time has knocked on the door for the four-time NBA champion. James has been injured more in the past five years than ever before and even considered retirement.

Having played for three different teams, James has given each a championship to celebrate. With his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in the history books, James continues to write more for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since winning a championship in 2020, there has been a debate if James would be earning a Lakers statue when he hangs up his basketball shoes.

Current teammate and Team USA guard Austin Reaves has been with James for the past two years. When asked about a possible LeBron James Lakers' statue, 'Hillbilly Kobe' didn't hesitate to say yes.

"Yeah, why not," said Reaves in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "You know, he came to LA at a time where you know, wasn't having much success and what was it two-three years, you know, put a banner in the rafter, so why not? I mean, in my opinion, he's the greatest player to ever play the game."

Austin Reaves justified that James is still one of the best in the league, even if he is coming in as the oldest active player in the NBA.

"I don't think you can really. You can argue it for sure, I mean because there have been some really good players, but you know, I've always said that you could name the best person that you know everything scoring rebound and blah blah blah, and you could argue that Bron can compete at the top you know in all those categories, so yeah, why not."

Lakers legend feels LeBron James did enough to earn a statue in Los Angeles

LeBron James with his sons

James Worthy has been one of the key figures in the 'Showtime Lakers' era, and he has been serving as a basketball analyst after his playing years.

For him, LeBron James bringing a championship and breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record during his four years with the Lakers is enough to give him a statue. Worthy is also concerned that the 19-time NBA All-Star knows he has not been with the team long enough to earn the recognition.

“It depends on what he does here out,” Worthy said. “Personally — and I think he’d agree — he hasn’t been here long enough.

“But I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron, who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (all-time scoring) record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can’t argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles.”

LeBron James will still be on the Los Angeles Lakers' payroll next season and has a $51 million player option in 2024-25. The 38-year-old from Akron, Ohio, will be 40 if he opts in for his final year with the Lakers.

