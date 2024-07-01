"He’s a habitual liar, worse than Kyrie": Fans react candidly after Paul George saying "I owe Clippers a trophy" video resurfaces

On Friday, Paul George opted out of a $48.7 million contract with the LA Clippers to become an unrestricted free agent. The team and the All-Star forward, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, tried to work out something but there was a “significant gap in contract talks.” The nine-time All-Star, based on the same report, told the Clippers he will be playing elsewhere.

Clippers governor Steve Ballmer paired George with Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2019 to challenge for the championship. The most that the duo could do was lead the team to the Western Conference finals in 2021. They failed to make the playoffs in 2022 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in the next two years.

A few months after the LA Clippers gave the OKC Thunder a staggering haul for Paul George, “Playoff P” said this:

“I owe them a trophy. That’s what I owe this organization. This is a window that we’re trying to capture. My commitment and my job is to bring a title here.”

The reactions on X, formerly Twitter, created a little storm:

“He’s a habitual liar, worse than Kyrie but he finna catch less flack than him”

Another fan blasted George:

“You didn’t even get them an In Season Tournament trophy”

George isn’t the only one who makes such promises, according to one fan:

“Never listen to a word these players say”

@rjpaiddd piled on:

“he been lying for years”

Basketball fans are furious Paul George has been making the same claims in his career. The clips showed that he said it during his stay in Indiana, Oklahoma and Los Angeles, respectively. For whatever reason, he could just not deliver the hardware for the teams he played for.

Paul George reportedly agreed to play for the Philadelphia 76ers

After declining his player option with the LA Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly became the favorites to land Paul George. The Orlando Magic were also reportedly in contention but Philly arguably offers George a bigger chance to contend for a championship.

Just a few hours ago, Shams Charania reported:

"8x time All-Star Paul George is signing a guaranteed 4-year $179 million dollar contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium"

The NBA insider got it wrong when he said 8x All-Star when George has been selected nine times. Still, the report was clear, "PG-13" has moved past his days with the Clippers.

Paul George will again be part of a star-studded cast that will include former MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Philly supporters will be dying to see them play together next season.

Basketball fans will also be interested to hear what goals and promises George will make once he is introduced. Many will likely raise their eyebrows if he vows another championship.

