"He's humble off the floor and arrogant on the floor" - Steve Kerr highlights Steph Curry's team-first outlook and willingness to come off the bench

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry came off the bench for the second time in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.
This time, the results were even more catastrophic for the Nuggets. After scoring 16 points as a reserve in Game 1, Curry torched Denver for 34 points in just 23 minutes of game time on Monday.
The 34-year-old superstar's scintillating game resulted in an emphatic 126-106 victory for the Dubs.
This is just the fourth time in the postseason and the 10th time overall that Curry has come off the bench in his 13-year NBA career. He shot 12-of-17 (71%) from the field, the highest FG % of his playoff career.
Curry's Game 2 display was the first time he scored 30-plus points in fewer than 25 minutes (regular season or playoffs). It was the 48th time he played 25 minutes or less in his career.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was full of praise for Curry's showing at Chase Center, which now has the Denver Nuggets trailing 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.
Kerr told the media that there was no sales pitch to convince Curry to accept a bench role. He remarked:
"He's humble off the floor and arrogant on the floor... It's very matter-of-fact with Steph."
"There's no better feeling than this" - Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors make it to the playoffs after three years
During Game 2, Steph Curry shot 5-of-10 (50.0%) from downtown to get to his 34 points. He became the only player in the shot clock era to score 30-plus points in 23 minutes or less of play during a playoff game.
Curry also had four assists and three rebounds as he finished the game with an overall plus-minus of plus 32.
Curry is putting up these numbers, having missed the last month of the regular season because of an injury.
Speaking to the media after Golden State took a 2-0 lead versus Denver, Steph Curry said:
"I'm blessed to get back at this time. It was a long four-and-a-half weeks and, obviously, Game 1 was the go. A lot of hard work went into it and like you said, to be in this moment, in this environment after two years - absence from the playoffs - it means a lot."
"It's all we work for. I keep telling myself and my teammates on the bench, there's no better feeling than this. Just that fight, the competitiveness, the atmosphere here, it means a lot."