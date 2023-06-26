"He's invaluable" - Kendrick Perkins comes to Draymond Green's aid after star comes under fire for expecting bigger deal

Draymond Green opted out of his $27.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, the Golden State Warriors recently moved on from Jordan Poole, trading him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

That could mean a potential restructured deal for Draymond Green to return to the Warriors' roster next season. On ESPN's "First Take," Kendrick Perkins spoke about the importance of having Green for the Warriors.

"Draymond Green is arguably one of the greatest defensive players that this game has ever seen," Perkins said. "His ability to play and switch out through 1-5, his ability to play the center position, anchor a defense, he's invaluable."

Perkins also mentioned how Green has shown time and time again his ability to elevate the Warriors without being an elite scorer. Through his defensive versatility, playmaking and leadership, his value is right there, as he has been a pivotal piece during the Warriors' dynasty run.

After the 2021-22 championship season, the Golden State Warriors struggled to recapture the same energy and magic in the 2022-23 campaign. The Warriors (44-38) ended the season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They were at their lowest in Game 6 of the semifinal against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors lost 122-101, looking like a shell of themselves. Despite being the defending champions, they came up short against the LeBron James-led Lakers quite comprehensively.

Green often struggled during the Warriors' postseason run, as he played inconsistently. He ended the playoffs averaging 9.4 points (46.2% shooting), 6.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Coupled with the Warriors' second-round exit, there were discussions that the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole ruined the Warriors' season. During a team practice in October last year, Green was caught on video landing a punch on his teammate Poole.

Rumors regarding Draymond Green's new contract with Golden State Warriors

Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas recently tweeted an interesting rumor update regarding Green's future with the Warriors.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length.



Being part of the fundamental pieces of the Warriors during their dynasty era, it makes sense why Golden State would choose Green over Poole.

Despite the upside that Jordan Poole showcased during his time with the Warriors, he struggled during the 2022-23 season, especially in the playoffs. He ended the regular season averaging 20.4 ppg (43.0% shooting, including 33.6% from the 3-point range).

In the postseason, Poole averaged 10.3 ppg (34.1% shooting, including 25.4% from the 3-point range).

