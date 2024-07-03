"He’s Jason Kidd 2.0" - Fans in awe after Lonzo Ball displays great bounce and agility in latest practice video 

After being sidelined for over two years, a clip of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball looking spry in practice went viral on social media. Ball's bounce and agility left NBA fans optimistic about his prospects of making a strong comeback next season.

Ball hasn't played since Jan. 14, 2022, due to a series of left knee issues that required him to undergo three surgeries. That includes him receiving a new meniscus during last year's cartilage transplant and undergoing a bone allograft.

Per Ball, after tearing his meniscus multiple times, "there was no more meniscus left, with bone-on-bone rubbing. So, the cartilage was gone."

However, Ball continues to progress in his rehab. According to the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe, the 2017 No. 2 pick was "cleared to do pretty much everything on the floor" last month. Poe added that he is "on track to participate in 5-on-5 drills" next month.

On Tuesday, a clip of Ball maneuvering around screens and scoring off the dribble made the rounds on X/Twitter. In the video, he knocks down multiple jumpers and converts a layup and a light dunk.

Fans quickly took note of Ball's nimbleness, with many ecstatic to see him back on the floor.

"LONZO BALL IS BACK," @RussFcb said.

"Great to see Lonzo on the court. He actually looks happy," @HoviSantana said.

"Bro looks so happy out there, you love to see it," @undercoverNBA said.

Meanwhile, others expressed excitement to see Ball return to game action next season.

"Jumper looking nice. Can’t wait to see him back in the NBA," @WigginsWick22 said.

"Man, I’d love to see him rattle off 70-plus games this year. [I] will always have a ton of respect for how he (and [Fred Vinson]) turned his weakness into a strength with that jumper," @ryanpropz said.

One fan even likened Ball's outlook to Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd.

"Y’all don’t even realize he’s Jason Kidd 2.0. I’d take him on my team any day. A pass-first point guard that can defend at high levels, and he shot 40% from 3 before he got hurt," @lawrencehansbro said.

Bulls reportedly looking to trade Lonzo Ball to shed salary

While Lonzo Ball appears on track to make his long-awaited return next season, it may not be with Chicago.

Per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes' Monday report, the Bulls are looking to "get rid of" Ball and star shooting guard Zach LaVine's contracts. Haynes added that orchestrating deals involving both players is their "primary focus."

LaVine is owed between $43 million and $49 million in each of the next three seasons. Meanwhile, Ball exercised his $21.4 million player option for next season on May 4.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, "there is no market for" LaVine, even with Chicago willing to attach a first-round pick to his contract. Likewise, despite his expiring contract, acquiring Ball would mark a clear risk for any team, considering how long he's been sidelined.

Thus, it appears very unlikely the Bulls will be able to find trade partners for both players.

