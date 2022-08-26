“He’s not Jordan because he can’t shoot” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James’ 3-point shooting percentage is horrendously bad for a GOAT, says it automatically disqualifies him from the debate

LeBron James has never been the most consistent or efficient 3-point shooter in the league. This, according to NBA analyst Skip Bayless, disqualifies him from the GOAT conversation.

In a Twitter thread that talked about the most disrespected player in league history, Shannon Sharpe chimed in with James' name. However, Bayless was having none of it, arguing it is not disrespectful when people are just stating facts.

Sharpe said it was James because many tried to invalidate his achievements. The four-time champ is always compared to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan whenever he reaches a new milestone.

However, Bayless stood his ground. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," they went back-and-forth on the topic. Skip said:

"How can it be disrespect when it's just facts? I don't embellish, I don't exaggerate, I just speak facts about LeBron James. He has so many self-inflicted wounds, so many epic fails, that it's not disrespect. It's just truth, truth, truth."

Shortly after, the conversation shifted to the GOAT debate, with Bayless listing all of James' shortcomings.

"He's a career 34.6% 3-point shooter. That is horrendously bad for a GOAT. It's impossible. Since LeBron entered this league, for those players who've attempted 3,000 or more 3-point shots, LeBron ranks 63rd out of 70. That is disqualifyingly bad.

"Look at his free-throw shooting, it's 73.4% since he entered the league. Those who've taken 4,000 or more free throws, he ranks 29th of 33. You're disqualified from any GOAT discussion. He's not Jordan because he can't shoot."

While Jordan's 3-point attempts are way below James', he has a lower 3-point percentage than James at 32.7%. Jordan was a better free-throw shooter, though, making 83.5% of his attempts.

Skip Bayless showed rare support for LeBron James in the past

Since LeBron James joined the league, Skip Bayless has been consistent with his criticism of the LA Lakers forward.

However, Bayless recently showed support for James. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made her relationship with LBJ seem cordial, and the sports analyst was not happy with that.

On an episode of Undisputed, he said that he wanted Buss to gush about James the way she used to about Kobe Bryant.

"I wanted her to say, 'LeBron is my new Kobe.' Not that he can ever replace Kobe, but listen. Yeah, I criticize LeBron but when it comes to basketball IQ. When it comes to life IQ, or any sort of social justice IQ, this is a smart man.

"She won't gush about, 'I value him. We are deeply connected.' And it's to your point. Somehow, he's not one of theirs and she won't embrace it at all. She won't say, 'He's my new sounding board.' And he deserves to be that, he's earned that right through 20 years in this league. But no, she's not going to go there."

