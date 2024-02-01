"He’s just having a good time": Cole Anthony gives hysterical reaction to bawdy Joe Ingles video

Orlando Magic veteran forward Joe Ingles may have gone scoreless against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. However, a clip from his 15 minutes of action still went viral on social media, prompting a humorous response from his teammate Cole Anthony.

Ingles was defending Spurs wing Cedi Osman on the perimeter, who had his back turned toward the 10-year veteran. Osman proceeded to lose balance and leaned over to secure the ball. However, it was at that point that Ingles thrust his hips into Osman’s backside, causing him to fall out of bounds.

The play was later shared on X/Twitter by BrickMuse, which regularly posts lowlights from across the NBA. The account captioned the tweet, “What is Joe Ingles doing?”

Many were in disbelief and struggled to rationalize what went through his head during the play. However, Anthony jokingly defended his veteran teammate.

“He’s just having a good time,” Anthony tweeted.

Ingles, 36, has served as a valuable veteran presence and mentor for the upstart Magic this season. So, his bawdy move against the Spurs was certainly surprising. Nonetheless, it provided fans with some unexpected entertainment.

Joe Ingles, Magic hold on to defeat Spurs

Despite Joe Ingles going scoreless, Orlando held on to defeat San Antonio on Wednesday, after nearly blowing a massive lead.

The Magic led by as many as 25 points before the Spurs rallied to come within three points (99-96) late in the fourth quarter. However, Orlando responded by outscoring San Antonio 9-2 the rest of the way to secure a 108-98 road victory.

According to Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, the game provided his young team with a valuable learning experience.

“It’s all about growth for this group,” Mosley said. “We continue to have to go through these experiences to help us understand that it’s a 48-minute game. … Teams are going to go on runs … but we’ve got to keep our poise no matter what happens.”

The Magic were led by rising star forward Paolo Banchero, who recorded a team-high 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting. Additionally, forward Franz Wagner added 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two 3s on 56.3% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Spurs were led by a combined 47 points from wing Devin Vassell and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. The 2023 No. 1 pick added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, six blocks and two 3s, once again showcasing his versatility.

The Magic’s win marked their second in their last three games, while the Spurs have lost two straight contests.

Orlando (25-23) will face a tough test in its next game when it visits the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (34-14) on Friday.

San Antonio (10-38), on the other hand, will try to bounce back when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans (27-21) on Friday.

