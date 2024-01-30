"You’ve been crying all game, n***a” - Alleged leaked audio shows Paolo Banchero trashing Devin Booker at FT line in crunch time

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker displayed another scoring performance against the Orlando Magic but came up short. The Suns left the game with another loss after the Magic dominated them 113-98 on Sunday night. During the game, however, Paolo Banchero talked trash to Booker at a crucial time, according to leaked audio.

Booker didn't have any help from the Suns as he led the team in scoring, finishing with 44 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kevin Durant added 15 points, but no other player scored in double figures.

Banchero led the Magic with 26 points and seven assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A post on X shows that the two stars had a back-and-forth while Booker was at the free-throw line. It was revealed that it was late in the game at a pivotal moment.

"I ain't have a game like this all season," Booker said after hitting the first shot at the charity stripe.

"You've been crying all game, n****," Banchero responded.

Booker defended himself by saying that he's been dealing with a notable amount of physicality in the game:

"I've been hit in the head three times."

In the end, the Magic forward was persistent with his claims on Booker.

"You've been crying all night, bruh."

Expand Tweet

Looking at the box score, Booker had 11 attempts from the free-throw line. That's nothing out of the ordinary, as he was aggressive in attacking the basket during the game. Out of his 44 points, he only had two attempts from beyond the arc, and the rest were inside the 3-point line.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Best loser of all time": NBA fans mock Devin Booker after another efficient scoring night goes in vain

Devin Booker's star teammate takes the blame for the loss against the Magic

Devin Booker has had three games with more than 40 points. In the past two games, the results were the same, highlighting the turnover problems that the Suns (26-20) are having.

Kevin Durant said that he was to blame for the loss to the Magic.

“I put that all on me for starting the game off with a turnover," Kevin Durant said. "That inspires my team to do that. When I turned the ball over like that in the first quarter, it disrupted the momentum of the team. I took a few bad shots then in the third, turned the ball over there in transition.”

Expand Tweet

Given that he only had 15 points, it's clear that KD wasn't as aggressive during the game.

Also read: Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on Suns' All-Star's status for back-to-back game (January 29)

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!