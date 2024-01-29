"Best loser of all time": NBA fans mock Devin Booker after another efficient scoring night goes in vain

Phoenix Suns superstar shooting guard Devin Booker put forth another efficient high-volume scoring performance against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Booker finished with a game-high 44 points on 65.4% shooting. However, it came in a 113-98 blowout loss, leading NBA fans to mock the three-time All-Star.

Booker’s 44-point performance came after he dropped a season-best 62 points on 59.5% shooting in the Suns’ 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

So, following another big scoring night which came in vain, fans were quick to question his winning impact.

“He is the best loser of all time,” one fan said.

“Devin is a statpadder and doesn’t care when his team loses,” another said.

However, a few fans came to Booker’s defense, noting that his other top-scoring performances this season came in wins. In total, Phoenix is still 3-2 when he scores at least 40 points.

“Before people say he can’t win when he goes off, he beat Luka [Doncic] and dropped 46 [points] two games ago,” one fan said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to Booker’s second straight loss while scoring at least 44 points:

Devin Booker attributes Suns’ blowout loss to Magic’s physicality

Following Phoenix’s blowout loss to Orlando, Devin Booker touched on his team’s late-game offensive struggles. The Suns were outscored 31-13 in the fourth quarter, including scoring just six points in the game’s final 10 minutes.

According to Booker, Phoenix had difficulty adapting to Orlando’s physicality.

“They were playing a physical game the whole game,” Booker said. “I think after the start we had they just reverted to being extra physical and hoping they can’t call every foul.”

Likewise, Suns coach Frank Vogel credited the Magic’s overwhelming size as a key reason for their victory.

“A lot of teams aren’t built the way they are. They’re a massive team,” Vogel said. “You can attack them if you do it the right way. We didn’t do it well enough or handle their pressure well enough tonight.”

Orlando was led by rising star forward Paolo Banchero, who recorded a team-high 26 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting.

The Magic’s win ended their two-game losing streak, while the Suns have lost two straight following their seven-game winning streak.

Orlando (24-22) will try and win its second straight game on the road against the Dallas Mavericks (25-21) on Monday.

On the flip side, Phoenix (26-20) will attempt to bounce back when it visits the Miami Heat (24-22) on Monday.

