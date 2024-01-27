During the same evening when Luka Doncic secured a victory with an impressive 73-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, Devin Booker left his mark by scoring 62 points against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. Despite Booker's remarkable feat, the Phoenix Suns fell short, losing the game by a mere two points.

The two contrasting feats just prove that scoring is not everything in the NBA and it also reminds fans that basketball is a team sport.

It is not a given that if a player scores 60 points and above, their team is guaranteed a win, and NBA history proves that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 NBA players that lost games after scoring 60 points or more

There are a total of 21 60+ point performances in the history of the NBA that resulted in losses. While scoring over 60 points is a rare feat, multiple players went over the mark and still lost more than once.

Here are three NBA players along with Devin Booker who lost more than once after scoring 60+ points:

#1. Wilt Chamberlain - 11 times

As great of a scorer as Wilt Chamberlain was in his time in the NBA, he lacks the team success to be considered one of the best players in the history of the league. Playing for the Philadelphia Warriors from 1961 to 1964, Chamberlain scored 60+ points 11 times and lost. This included three 70-point performances, twice against the Los Angeles Lakers and once versus the Syracuse Nationals.

#2. Michael Jordan - 2 times

The gap between Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain in this list is quite wide. The six-time NBA champion scored 60+ points twice and lost.

The first one was on April 16, 1987, against the Atlanta Hawks in a showdown with Dominique Wilkins who just tallied 34 points.

The second was 1993 against the rookie Shaquille O'Neal with the Orlando Magic where MJ tallied 64 points in an overtime loss. Shaq tallied 29 points and 24 rebounds while Scott Skiles led the Magic with 31 points and 10 assists in the win at the Chicago Stadium.

#3. Devin Booker - 2 times

Devin Booker climbed up in this list as the third player to score more than 60+ points and lose. 62 points was not enough for the Phoenix Suns to pick up a road win against the Indiana Pacers.

The first one was when Devin Booker scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden back on March 24, 2017. He also joins Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson as three players who lost matches despite scoring 70+ points.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!