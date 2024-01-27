"Devin Booker's Daddy": Luka Doncic's 73-point career-high game sends NBA Twitter into frenzy

Without the injured Kyrie Irving and coming off an embarrassing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Luka Doncic knew he had to step up. The Dallas Mavericks were on a three-game losing slump heading into the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. “Luka Legend” played so well that he shattered his previous career-high of 60 points.

Doncic exploded a career-high 63 points with still 10:35 minutes left in the fourth quarter against the Hawks. 41 of those points came in the first 24 minutes of the game when he hit 16-for-21 field-goal attempts, including 5-of-8 3-pointers.

The Slovenian eventually finished with 73 points on 25-for-33 shooting, including 8-for-13 triples and 15-for-16 from the free throw line. Doncic’s historic night saw him break several franchise records and tie the fourth-highest single-game scoring mark in NBA history.

Luka Doncic’s staggering performance sent basketball fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy:

“Devin Bookers Daddy”

The reference to the newly-named Western Conference All-Star starter being Devin Booker’s daddy started after the 2022 playoffs. Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to an upset of the top-ranked Phoenix Suns in a thrilling seven-game series. The Slovenian ran rings around Booker and the Suns in a blowout Game 7 win.

Coincidentally, Booker also had a sizzling-hot night in the East. Phoenix’s star shooting guard exploded for 62 points against the Indiana Pacers. Unlike Luka Doncic, though, “Book” couldn’t lead his team to a victory as Indiana won 133-131.

Doncic’s 73 points broke the highest single-game record this season set by reigning MVP Joel Embiid four nights ago. The Philadelphia 76ers' big man led his team to a win over the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid played a statement game against the NBA’s leading shot blocker and highly-touted rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Luka Doncic’s mind-boggling score broke the most points scored by an Atlanta Hawks opponent. Wilt Chamberlain had 67 in 1962 when the franchise was still based in St. Louis. Only Wilt Chamberlain (100), Kobe Bryant 81 and Chamberlain again (78) have more points than “Luka Legend” in a single game.

After surpassing Joel Embiid’s 70-point output, Luka Doncic could go after the MVP’s scoring title

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker had scoring explosions on the same night

Luka Doncic was in Atlanta leading the Dallas Mavericks against the Hawks. Devin Booker was in Indiana taking on the Pacers. The two had just met two nights ago when Booker’s 46 points carried the Suns to a 132-109 blowout win against the Mavericks.

Although nine hours separated the two rivals, basketball fans probably felt the two were throwing haymakers at each other. Through three quarters, they were barely separated in the box score. Doncic had 57 points on 77% shooting. He was also 7-for-11 from behind the arc.

Booker wasn’t too far behind. The three-time All-Star had 52 points on 65% efficiency and hit 6-of-9 3-pointers. Although the Suns have mainly used him as their primary playmaker. There are nights when the former shooting guard can light up opponents.

The biggest difference was that Luka Doncic dragged his team to victory while Devin Booker couldn’t tow the Suns past the Pacers.

