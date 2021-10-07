"He's just old" - Steve Kerr on why Andre Iguodala won't play in the Golden State Warriors' preseason game against the Denver Nuggets

Fans are immensely excited about Andre Iguodala's return to the Golden State Warriors. However, they will have to be a little more patient to watch the veteran in action.

Ahead of their preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on the unavailability of Andre Iguodala. While explaining the player's absence, as per Jason Dumas of Kron 4 News, Kerr reasoned:

"He's just old."

Steve Kerr is known for his banter, and he added to his long list of witty comments ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game.

Andre Iguodala, now aged 37, spent the last two seasons playing with the Miami Heat. During the season he joined the side, the Heat faced the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals, where Iguodala proved himself to be a serviceable defender.

What role will Andre Iguodala play for the Golden State Warriors this season?

Andre Iguodala goes up for a lay-up against the Toronto Raptors

Andre Iguodala was a key member of the Golden State Warriors' rotation. Having won the NBA Finals MVP award in 2015, he was a difficult piece to replace for the franchise.

His presence on the defensive end and his ability to take on a playmaking role made him one of the most important and versatile players. Although he's not the best three-point shooter, Iguodala also provided the team with some clutch baskets.

Upon the announcement of Iguodala's return to the Warriors, Kerr made some comments about the player in a conversation with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic in August:

"Andre can play any role for us. I anticipate that we will be working with him and our training staff to navigate the season the best way we can to make sure he’s ready for the playoffs. Whatever that means from a minutes standpoint, from a rest standpoint, we’ll figure all that stuff out. But that’s the beauty of Andre, you can plug him in at any position and he’ll help you win."

Despite his age, Iguodala could still play a major role for the Golden State Warriors as they look to make a run for the NBA championship this season.

Although he won't be available for the game against the Denver Nuggets, we hope to see the seasoned veteran suit up for the Golden State Warriors on October 19th.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh