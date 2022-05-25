“He’s like ‘you remind me of a player on my team’, I’m like ‘you, Pip?’” - Gilbert Arenas says he waived off Michael Jordan for comparing him with 3-time NBA champion

Chicago Bulls legend and basketball GOAT Michael Jordan used to hold annual basketball camps for kids and high school players during his playing days. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas went to Jordan's camp, where he waved off the six-time champ during one of their games.

Arenas was a guest on Episode 33 of the "I Am Athlete" podcast with Brandon Marshall, Adam 'Pacman' Jones and LeSean 'Shady' McCoy. The three-time NBA All-Star talked about a variety of topics, including guns, Javaris Crittenton, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

About "His Airness," Arenas narrated the story of when he waved off the GOAT during a game in one of his camps. The former Washington Wizards star noted that Jordan called him "Randy Brown," which he found insulting. Arenas believed that he was closer to Jordan or even Scottie Pippen, saying:

"I was at MJ camp for two years, so I know MJ's mindset. I was the first person to wave MJ off at the camp because he called me Randy Brown. Listen, I had 40 the first night feeling myself, right? Nobody knows who I am. Feeling myself."

He continued:

"He's like you remind me of a player on my team. I'm like, 'You, Pip?' Randy Brown. Randy Brown number one, the hustler… I can't wait until the game tonight. He ain't never getting this ball back, and that's what I did."

For those who do not know, Randy Brown was a member of the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 2000. Brown won three NBA championships and played in the league for 12 seasons.

Meanwhile, Arenas told the hosts that Jordan said nothing about getting waved off. He said:

"Nothing. If you want the ball from me, you better get it off the glass. That was my mentality."

Another Michael Jordan camp story

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Gilbert Arenas went to Michael Jordan's camp twice, and he has another story about the GOAT.

In an episode of the "No Chill" podcast, Arenas and Percy 'Master P' Miller talked about how they teamed up with Ron Artest and beat Jordan's team in his own camp in 1999. Master P said:

"Everybody was scared of J at the time. We know he's the best dude in the world. We got on the court, and I told them, "Look, man. Let's just go beat these old dudes.' Jordan was like, 'Man, you a rapper.' I said, 'No, bro. I'm in the pro,s and I'm ready.'"

Master P added:

"They was gonna call the police. They wanted to put us; we just went hard like and beat them. You know me, I'm gonna talk crazy once he's sitting on the sidelines. I got him (Arenas) and Artest like we was crazy."

Master P is a well-known rapper, but he also played pro basketball during his career in leagues such as the CBA, ABA and IBL. He was also invited to two NBA training camps by the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. He played one preseason game for the Raptors before the 1999-00 season.

Edited by Bhargav