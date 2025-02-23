"He's a lock to be an elite No. 2 option" - Anonymous NBA scout drops major prediction about Cooper Flagg's ceiling in pro league

Duke star Cooper Flagg, the presumptive first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, should make an instant impact to whichever team gets to select him. This was highlighted by an anonymous NBA scout, who sees the 18-year-old phenom's elite two-way game translating well in the pros.

Ad

The scout was quoted by college basketball reporter John Fanta for Fox Sports, pointing out how the Blue Devil guard's great feel and instincts for the game have rendered him with a very high ceiling if and when he decides to turn pro after one season at Duke.

"I just think he's a lock to be an elite No. 2 option in the NBA with upside for him to be a No. 1," the scout said. "With Cooper, it feels like a guarantee that he will contribute to a winning team in the NBA."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Newport, Maine native Cooper Flagg has every bit lived up to his standing as the top high school recruit in 2024 as he is getting it done with the Blue Devils.

In the ongoing collegiate campaign, he is going for 19.7 points, on 49% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1,6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 26 games so far. His steady solid play has helped Duke to an overall 23-3 record and an Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 15-1 card.

Apart from what he is capable of doing on the court, many view Flagg as also someone who many can relate to, with his humble beginnings in Maine and the go-getting mindset he has.

Ad

Cooper Flagg impresses NBA players

Cooper Flagg provided glimpses of who he can be in the pros when he was asked to join a select team of players to help Team USA prepare for the Paris Olympic Games last summer.

He performed so well on both ends that some of the Team USA members could not help but be impressed with his game and the way he approaches things.

Ad

Phoenix Suns superstar, Kevin Durant, for one, said (via Yahoo! Sports):

"He Looks like a hell of a player. He's 17 years old coming in here playing like a [veteran] almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flagg also drew praise from NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, who said (via Bleacher Report):

"Cooper Flagg's going to be a big-time player here for Team USA down the road."

While he has been garnering a lot of plaudits for his game, Flagg knows there is still work that needs to be done. He said he is up for the challenge and will stay confident with his abilities and take it to another level to fulfill his full potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback