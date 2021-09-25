"He's locked in to convert" - LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka explains why Carmelo Anthony will be huge for the team this season

Carmelo Anthony's trade to the LA Lakers made him the latest person on the list of LeBron James' teammates from the 2002 NBA draft. The former New York Knicks star signed a one-year deal with the purple and gold in August. He will play alongside players like Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and James during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The spirits are high in Los Angeles. The team that won its most recent championship in 2020 believes itself to be capable of winning another championship in the upcoming season. Carmelo Anthony's matchup with King James is a highly anticipated event. Rob Pelinka, the LA Lakers' GM, recently spoke on the Silver Screen And Roll podcast regarding his high expectations with Melo.

A key highlight of the conversation was Pelinka discussing Carmelo Anthony's important role with the LA Lakers. Pelinka took the podcast as an opportunity to shed light on his hopes with the 2012-13 scoring champion.

The Lakers' GM said: “I think if you go back to the Olympics when Melo played such an incredible role on that team with just his ability to make open shots, I think there are some players that when you play with people like LeBron or Russell (Westbrook), maybe when that open ball is kicked to you it’s a little bit heavier.” Pelinka continued:“But Melo, I don’t think he’s paying attention to who’s throwing him the ball. He’s just getting it, and then he’s locked in to convert.”

Carmelo Anthony can add to the LA Lakers offensive power

Anthony, an isolation genius in his youth, has by some stroke of luck or perhaps effort, adapted to the modern era of basketball. Once a player majorly reliant on creating his own plays, Melo has turned into a role player who supports primary playmakers by increasing the perimeter threat and quick-release off-the-pass shots.

Pelinka believes Carmelo Anthony will be able to fulfill his responsibilities with the LA Lakers. On the podcast he also added:

“And then he has other dimensions to his game too. I’m not trying to minimize him into just a catch-and-shoot player, but that’s an elite, elite skill he has."

“I think the other underrated parts of his game are that he’s still just so physically strong and imposing, just when he puts his body on players in the post he can continue to have his way and continue to be a rebounder with his size. So those ingredients, together, I think are going to make him a really good fit.,” he revealed.

We cannot help but agree with Rob Pelinca. Carmelo Anthony does possess lethal catch-and-shoot skills. Given the slightest space, Melo can knock down jumpers from anywhere on the court. In addition, he is also capable of taking rival team's post-up players to school. It will be a joy to see him play with elite LA Lakers feeders and playmakers like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

