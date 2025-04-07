"He's locking the best players in the world" - Rockets' $15,550,974 star makes feelings clear on Amen Thompson's rapid rise

Amen Thompson put in a crucial performance in the Houston Rockets' 106-96 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at the Chase Center. Thompson shut down Steph Curry, limiting the ace shooter to just three points. The Rockets' center and All-Star, Alperen Sengun, who is on a $15,550,974 contract (per Spotrac), spoke about his teammate's performance after the game.
In his postgame interview, the Turkish player explained that Thompson was "locked in" before the start of the game. He was impressed by the star forward's defense that was able to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday and Curry on Sunday.
"Amen wasn't smiling all day," Sengun said. "He was locked in, couldn't even talk to him. He was like that in the last two games, he's locking the best players in the world, the best players in the league. That's impressive in just his second year. He's putting names over there in the Defensive Player of the Year (conversation)."
Thompson finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. He was a game-high +26 (+/-), and his best performance came on the defensive end, locking down Steph Curry, who entered the contest scoring 36, 37 and 52 points in his last three games.
Curry only had three points, shooting 1-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. His lone field goal was a 3-point shot late in the second quarter when the Golden State Warriors were trying to close the half strong.
Alperen Sengun was also fantastic for the Houston Rockets. He had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 24 points, while Jalen Green contributed 21 points and five assists. Jabari Smith Jr. added 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Amen Thompson not among favorites to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Despite what he has done in the past two games, Amen Thompson does not find himself favored by the bookmakers if one were to look at the Defensive Player of the Year odds. Thompson is not among the favorites to win the award, according to Bet365.
Draymond Green is atop the list, followed by Evan Mobley, Dyson Daniels, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Luguentz Dort. Victor Wembanyama seemed to be running away with the award before blood clots in his shoulder ruled him out for the rest of the season.
Thompson has started in 40 of the 67 games he has played this season, and his impact for the Houston Rockets, especially on defense, has been felt once he got the starting role.
