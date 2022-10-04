"He's a Los Angeles Laker the last time I checked and I'm really not mad at that" - LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham delivers an emphatic statement on Russell Westbrook amid trade rumors

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham seems impressed with Russell Westbrook, who is rumored to be on the trade block, despite being with the team during training camp. Westbrook also participated in the Lakers' preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings.

The Athletic's recent report stated that the LA Lakers trading Westbrook remains a real possibility in the coming weeks and months. When asked about these rumors after the Lakers' preseason game against the Kings, Ham told reporters (via Spectrum SportsNet, 3:12 onwards):

"Any outside noise, that's part of the course... It comes with the business. He's [Westbrook] a Los Angeles Laker the last time I checked, and I'm really not mad at that. He showed tonight that he's going to thrive in this system."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Darvin Ham comments on the Lakers' performance against the Kings and clarifies that Russell Westbrook is a Laker and won't pay attention to outside noise. Darvin Ham comments on the Lakers' performance against the Kings and clarifies that Russell Westbrook is a Laker and won't pay attention to outside noise. https://t.co/ACITLoZrHo

Darvin Ham sounded impressed with how Russell Westbrook played during the game. Westbrook had five points, two rebounds and three assists, playing around 15 minutes. He only took three shots.

Ham's system has been more about pushing the pace and attacking the rim at the first opportunity that any of the five players on the floor receive. It suited Westbrook's playing style on offense as he was able to attack lanes and make plays for his teammates in transition.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



@NBA



Russell Westbrook dropping dimes is always a pretty sight Russell Westbrook dropping dimes is always a pretty sight 👀🎥 @NBA https://t.co/RSdO1TlK9s

Russell Westbrook also looked active on defense, showing he's willing to adapt to Darvin Ham's system and strike solid chemistry with his co-stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There's still room for improvement, but early signs have been encouraging from the LA Lakers big three.

LA Lakers considered trading Russell Westbrook to Indiana Pacers before training camp

The Indiana Pacers are one team with whom the LA Lakers have discussed a trade regarding Russell Westbrook. The deal would see the Pacers send Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to the 17-time champions.

However, talks have stalled as the Pacers have demanded the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks. They are the last of the picks available to LA for this decade, so GM Rob Pelinka has been hesitant to add those picks in a potential package.

However, The Athletic's recent report regarding this matter stated the LA Lakers almost pulled the trigger on this trade, including the two picks. The Lakers also canceled a scheduled press conference with Darvin Ham and Pelinka last week as they were in talks with the Pacers.

"Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield," The Athletic reported.

The Rally @TheRally



NBA Insider "I'm told as recent as (before) Media Day, the Lakers were seriously debating the possibility of trading Russell Westbrook and two unprotected first round picks in a trade to the Pacers."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Russell Westbrook's status with the Lakers. "I'm told as recent as (before) Media Day, the Lakers were seriously debating the possibility of trading Russell Westbrook and two unprotected first round picks in a trade to the Pacers."NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Russell Westbrook's status with the Lakers. https://t.co/Qz5i6NfU22

The trade didn't go down as general manager Rob Pelinka decided to see if Westbrook could find a way to gel with the current roster. According to Ham, Westbrook has been supportive and has done everything he has been asked to by the coaching staff during camp.

Russell Westbrook also played decently during the LA Lakers preseason opener. The Lakers have until February to make a trade happen. Pelinka's decision to see if Westbrook can turn things around seems ideal, considering the Lakers will have no picks left if they opt to go through with the trade with the Pacers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far