"He’s lost like a quarter step... Now the margin has shrunk even more" - Ric Bucher explains why 2x MVP isn't playing like the superstar the NBA is accustomed to seeing

After eliminating their respective semi-finals opponents, the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will battle in the NBA Western Conference finals. Dallas shook the league after beating the top-seeded Phoenix Suns while the Warriors edged the Memphis Grizzlies in their series.

Luka Doncic has arguably been the best player in the NBA 2022 Western playoffs following his blistering display to eliminate the Phoenix Suns. Steph Curry, on the other hand, has struggled against the young, athletic and aggressive defense of the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA Insider Ric Bucher, on an episode of the Colin Cowherd podcast, had a worrying explanation for why Steph Curry was inefficient against Memphis:

“He’s lost like a quarter step. And so, he doesn’t get the same air space on his three and he doesn’t get to the rim to be able to finish in the same way. He was always working with a very small margin and maximizing it and now the margin has shrunk even more.”

Steph Curry watching the PA play 'Whoop that Trick'. Draymond Green enjoying it.

Steph Curry is hardly the most athletic, the biggest, or strongest point guard in the NBA. His legendary ability to get off a shot in almost every possible way is partly due to his quickness. If that quickness to get by and around opponents is somewhat compromised, Bucher may have a point.

In the face of the Memphis Grizzlies’ relentless defense, particularly when Ja Morant was not on the floor, Steph Curry averaged 26 points on only 41.3% efficiency. His long-range bombs alarmingly plummeted to 32.9%.

Mavs have three rotation players who are very good defenders. Their 3-point shooting in the playoffs:



Maxi Kleber: 24-49 (49%)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 31-72 (43.1%)

Maxi Kleber: 24-49 (49%)
Dorian Finney-Smith: 31-72 (43.1%)
Reggie Bullock: 29-72 (40.3%)

The Dallas Mavericks have their own long, athletic and skilled defenders who could make life miserable yet again for Steph Curry. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith played crucial roles in containing Devin Booker and Chris Paul in their upset win over the Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry needs more help than ever to carry the Golden State Warriors to another NBA Finals appearance

Steph Curry will need the whole Warriors team to step up to reach the NBA Finals. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

The Golden State Warriors barely edged the Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant in Game 4 where Steph Curry had 32 points on 25 shots. It was a game many thought they didn’t deserve to win.

Game 5 was even more of a disaster for the Golden State Warriors, who faced a Memphis Grizzlies team that played inspired ball without Ja Morant. In one of the most embarrassing games of the postseason, the Warriors were run off the floor by the Grizzlies. Steph Curry had 14 points in 25 minutes and had a net rating of -37.

In Game 6, Klay Thompson finally showed up and helped his Splash Bro carry the team to the NBA’s West Finals. “Killa Klay” scored 30 points, making eight of his 14 three-point shots for a much-needed jolt in the arm to the Warriors' anemic offense.

Steve Kerr on Game 6 Klay Thompson:



"I couldn't help but feel overjoyed for Klay, given everything he's been through, to see him knock down that final three and hold up six fingers and embrace the crowd, and vice versa. It just brought chills to me."

Steph Curry had 29 points but took 27 shots to reach his points total. He made 6-17 three-point bombs. Thompson’s shooting, Kevon Looney’s rebounding (22) and Draymond Green’s defense were key elements that allowed them to pull away in the fourth quarter and clinch the series.

Golden State’s iconic shooter will need everyone on the roster to top the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

